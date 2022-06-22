ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest in connection with Hartford double homicide

By John Silva
 3 days ago

Hartford, Conn./WTIC Radio - Police in Hartford have made an arrest in connection with a double fatal shooting from Sunday night.

Police say 31-year-old Donovan McFarlane showed up at headquarters on Tuesday to talk to Major Crimes Division detectives.

McFarlane had a gunshot wound that occurred during the shootings Sunday night of 39-year-old Chase Garrett and 27-year-old Christina Dang, according to police.

They say he was cooperative with the investigation and is currently facing a charge of criminal possession of a firearm.

Officers say Garrett and Dang were shot during a dispute over a dog.

A third victim was wounded in the attack.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Hartford, CT
