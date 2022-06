Tryon PBR Chute Out to feature new team, the Carolina Cowboys. This weekend, June 24 and June 25, the Tryon International Equestrian Center will host the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series. The Tryon PBR Chute Out will be the final pre-season event for the fledgling western sports competition, featuring eight teams made up of the top bull riders in the sport. It will be held at the Tryon International Stadium and begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday and 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

TRYON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO