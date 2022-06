Our trip to Yellowstone and Jackson Hole to visit our daughter and her husband on Fathers day was impacted after day 2 when they closed the Yellowstone park due to high water, flooding and roads washing out. Outside of Yellowstone, the aftermath spilled over South into Jackson Hole and West into Idaho where the rivers and creeks also flooded with dirty water, rough currents and washed out banks from high water. Adding to this we encountered fresh snow fall on 3 of the days we were there. It would snow over night and reach 80 degrees in the day time, the Badlands reached 90 degrees.

