Parkers Prairie, MN

OTC 13U and 15U Play

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 2, 2022 The Otter Tail Central 13U baseball team recorded a pair of wins over...

Dede Carpenter – Fergus Falls, MN

Dede Carpenter (Katherine Marie) 12/20/59 – 6/7/2022 beloved wife of Jeff Carpenter. Anyone who knew Dede would smile at the thought of her. Her family and friends will deeply miss the ability she had to brighten any room she was in, make everyone she spoke to feel like they were her favorite person and when it was time for her to leave, she exited with a quip and a smile. Dede grew up in Lincoln, NE with her mother, Frances (Walker) Reinehr (1935-2013) and brother, Daniel Reinehr (1957-2005). She spent most summers with her North Dakota family entertaining her cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents. She trained as a surgical tech after high school (1978 grad) and worked with a group of women who she has stayed close to ever since. She used her training to work in multiple medical positions over the years, and used those skills in many other pursuits throughout her lifetime. She met the love of her life at the age of 15, but didn’t realize it until later. Jeffrey Carpenter was a neighborhood boyfriend who circled back around and they were married in 1986. Their early years of marriage were spent living and working in Lincoln, but they wanted something more. Together they decided to purchase a lake resort in Minnesota in 1995. Dede’s zest for life, their combined hard work and their love for each other made the resort flourish and became a haven of fun for many. Dede’s ability to make a person feel like a friend was truly a gift. Initially she worked at the Battle Lake Clinic while the resort was running. She then started to work at Battle Lake School in the off season as a para in Special Education, gaining respect and friendships of students and staff. She also began working on her teaching degree part-time and began the bachelors program from Bemidji in 2013 while working full-time. In 2015 she earned her degree and took her first teaching position in La Ceiba, Honduras. Dede and Jeff took on the next adventure together as they created a community of friends while she spent two years teaching 30 kindergarteners each year. The friendships they rooted there have continued to grow and remain after being separated by distance when she moved back to Minnesota to teach in Fergus Falls in 2018. She loved teaching children and felt it was a honor to follow in her mother’s footsteps. She expected a lot from her students because she could see their potential and helped them achieve it. She believed in the power of education. Her health challenge began in early 2019. She was diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer. After the initial shock, she went fully into treatment, assuming a cure. She was in remission for well over a year when the numbers started worsening. Newer medications did not help and she decided that she had lived her best life and continued to live it until she couldn’t. She was able to stay home with her husband, Jeff and cousin, Mary Jane Reiss until she joined the family of angels. To know Dede was to love Dede and to be loved by Dede. She made the world more full light, color, creativity, joy, love and laughter. She shared those gifts generously to everyone she touched, and she touched more people than she would ever take credit for. From a wall hanging in her bedroom: “I am going to make everything around me beautiful-that will be my life.” -Elsie de Wolfe Celebration of Life for Dede Carpenter will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Battle Lake. Bring your stories and photos if you wish to share. Refreshments will be served. The family encourages the friends of Dede to have smaller gatherings to re-member her in their own special way. Dede was an amazing woman filled with life and powered by her unending curiosity which she pursued through the most wonderful and constant questions. Glende-Nilson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Battle Lake was in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.GlendeNils on.com.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
Ryan Albert – Fergus Falls, MN

Ryan Albert, 47 of Fergus Falls died Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his home. Ryan Dean Albert was born October 18, 1974, in St. Louis Park, Minnesota the son of Allan and Beverly (Hamilton) Albert. In 1977, he moved with his family to Fergus Falls, where he graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1993. Ryan and Holly Albert were married August 27, 2005 at the Phelps Mill Park and after the ceremony he jumped from the bridge and took “The Plunge”. They lived in Fergus Falls. Ryan’s first job was delivering papers for the Daily Journal starting at the age of 10, he started working for Hardee’s at the age of fourteen, and as an adult he was employed with Mid-Am Dairy, H & R Construction and for the past 20 years he was with the City of Fergus Falls. Ryan and Holly enjoyed traveling to Mexico, Black Hills, Wisconsin Dells, Colorado, Las Vegas and yearly family trips to Valley Fair. Ryan had a passion for fishing always going after the Big Muskie. He enjoyed drawing, bonfires, camping, math, collecting fishing tackle, board games, spending time at his grandpa and grandma’s farm by Battle Lake with his cousins and at a young age baking with his Mom. With his boys he enjoyed watching cartoons, making a ship with blankets on the floor where they would sleep, and playing baseball in the house. They remembered being tickled with his “mean claw hand”. Ryan was a hard working man who was very organized, he was a proud man who worked for everything he had, and was always willing to lend a hand. He enjoyed grilling for his family, and he will always be remembered for being a “grazer”. He is survived by his wife, Holly; three sons and one grandson, Riston Albert, Gryphon (Katie) Lillis and Archie, and Logan Lillis; parents, Al and Bev Albert; brother, Shawn (Brittney Petersen) Albert; sister, Sara Albert; grandma, Nellie Hamilton; mother-in-law, Marlys Klimp; sister and brother-in-law, Heidi and Corey Mekalson; nieces and nephews, Abby, Braden, Mason, Tanner, Kenzy, Spencer, Brodey, Jack, Max, Christopher (Maggie), Mercede (son, Wilder) and Lexus; and by numerous relatives and friends. Ryan was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Brad Klimp; father-in-law, Bill Klimp; grandpas, Gerold Hamilton and Marcell Albert; and by two uncles, Tommy Albert and Randy Hamilton. Visitation Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls from 12-2 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 2 p.m. followed by a lunch. Glende-Nilson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Fergus Falls was in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.GlendeNils on.com.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
Alice M. Pederson – Fergus Falls, MN

Alice M. Pederson, 96, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the Broen Home. She was born October 6, 1925 in Logan, IA to William and Sarah (Hanner) Spanswick. At a young age she moved with her family to Girard Township. She later attended school in Everts Township. November 10, 1943, she was united in marriage to Vernon Pederson at the parsonage in Battle Lake. The couple made their home in Amor Township where Vernon was a farmhand. They then moved to Maine Township and in the late 1940’s, moved to Sverdrup Township where they began farming with Vernon’s parents. Alice and Vernon moved to the Tamarac Manor in Underwood in 1993. Vernon passed away March 25, 2013. Alice continued to reside at the Tamarac Manor in Underwood for 28 years until August of 2021, when she moved to the Broen Home. Alice enjoyed word find puzzles, reading, embroidery and cross stitch and decorating for special holidays while she lived at Tamarac Manor. She was a member of Tingvold Lutheran Church. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Alice is survived by her son, Vernon (Charlotte) Pederson of Underwood; her brother, Jim (Betty) Spanswick of Ottertail; two grandchildren, Keith Pederson and Pam Pederson, both of Underwood; a granddaughter-in-law, Denise Skinnemoen; two great-grandchildren, Brooke Skinnemoen and her fiancé, Nate and Shelby (Adam) Hyatt; one great-great-grandchild, Piper Springer; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers, William and Clarence; and two sisters, Anna and Lois. The family would like to thank the Broen Home staff for their compassionate care. Funeral service was Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls with visitation for one hour prior to the service. Burial was at Rindal Cemetery in rural Underwood. Glende-Nilson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Fergus Falls was in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.GlendeNils on.com.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
Joseph Marion DeMars – Battle Lake, MN

Joseph Marion DeMars, born October 2, 1922 passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Battle Lake, MN in the presence of his family on May 26, 2022. He grew up in rural Minnesota knowing well the poverty of the Great Depression as his family eked out a living on a small farm near Staples, MN where he attended a one-room country school and “read every book in the library”. In high school he earned membership in the academic honor society, numerous athletic awards and a scholarship to Moorhead State College. During the summers he worked in the Civilian Conservation Corps and taught swimming near Wadena, MN where he met the love of his life, Marian Zosel. After the attack on Pearl Harbor he enlisted in the Marines, finished his college degree and graduated from Quantico as a Second Lieutenant in the 5th Marine Division. Although initially assigned to “boat one, wave one” for the invasion of Japan he was fortunate to instead serve during the occupation and rebuilding of Japan. Upon his return to the US he taught mathematics and geography, and coached all three athletic teams in Ulen, MN. In 1956 he moved to Battle Lake, MN where both he and his wife were hired to teach in the public school. He loved Battle Lake and built his own home on the north shore. Education was at the core of his being and he spent his summers and free time pursuing a doctorate in psychology. He was offered several college positions but found his heart was in the beauty of his Minnesota community and he chose to raise his family there. Thus, in 1968 he accepted a position as a clinical consulting psychologist in Fergus Falls at the Lakeland Mental Health Center where he practiced until his retirement in 1987. He helped many people, resolved issues in criminal and social cases, and maintained a strong, positive attitude throughout his life, frequently asserting, “I’m good!”, “I’ve had a perfect life” and reminding us of his guiding principle of psychotherapy, “never judge others; you don’t know their story”. He is survived by his two sons, John (Bette) DeMars and James (Janet) DeMars; two grandchildren, Kate (Matt) Nelson and Joseph (Julia) DeMars; and two great-grandchildren, Graham and Cedar.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
Roads closed due to flooding after overnight storms in central Minnesota

Photo: Floodwaters cover U.S. Highway 10 near Randall, Minn., on Friday morning. Morrison County Sheriff's Office. Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported early Friday that U.S. Highway...
RANDALL, MN
Woman Killed in Central Minnesota Crash

Mora, MN (KROC AM News)- A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 29-year-old Minnesota woman Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says Rachel Johnson of Willow River was driving on Hwy. 65 south of Mora when she drove over the centerline and collided with a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.
MORA, MN
One dead as severe storms sweep across Minnesota

One person died as severe storms packing winds in excess of 90 mph swept across Minnesota overnight. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported a man died and a woman was injured when the storms knocked a tree onto a camper southwest of Alexandria. The storms moved through just after 11...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Donations To SAL, Partners For Patriots

Nick Olson representing SAL received a $500 check from Linda Ness and Donna Thoennes, members of the Ladies Auxiliary donating funding from the Virginia Palm Memorial to be used for replacement of flags damaged in the Memorial Day storm. Ashby’s American Legion Post 357 Commander Mark Ludwig and Adjutant Nick...
ASHBY, MN
Minnesota Mansion is a $12 Million Private Peninsula Estate with 6 Guest Homes

Just a couple of hours west of Duluth in Pequot Lakes is an estate unlike anything I have ever seen before, it's basically a private resort on a private peninsula. Located on the Whitefish Chain north of Brainerd on Whitefish Lake is this incredible estate built on a 3.17-acre peninsula with the main house, 6 guest houses, plus a guest suite above the garage, in total there are 19 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms.
TFC Poultry Breaks Ground Again

TFC Poultry began construction on phase four June 10 of its ultimate five-phased plan on expanding the plant located here in Ashby.
ASHBY, MN
Six year-old boy drowns in Minnesota hotel swimming pool

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Police say a 6-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from the pool at the Holiday Inn in Alexandria, Minnesota earlier this month. He is identified as Japheth Peng. A release from the police department did not say where Peng from from. Police and...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Man rescued from on top of large rock pile, then ticketed

(Waite Park MN-) A St. Cloud man was rescued from on top of a 80-to-100 foot high rock pile at Quarry Park in Waite Park Saturday, and then was ticketed for being in a restricted area. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says at 1:32 p.m. Saturday they got a call regarding a medical emergency at the park. 43-year-old James Stanley was on top of the huge granite rock pile, yelling for help. Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Recreational Staff located Stanley who was unable to stand up or walk on his own. Waite Park, St. Cloud, and St. Joseph Fire Departments, as well as Mayo Ambulance responded to the area to provide medical care and a technical rope rescue for Stanley. Stanley was lowered from the granite pile using ropes and a basket. He was then transported to the St. Cloud Hospital by the Mayo Ambulance for medical treatment. It was determined Stanley was suffering from heat exhaustion.
WAITE PARK, MN
Thunderstorm Warnings Issued for Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- Some strong thunderstorms moved through part of central Minnesota Monday evening. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northern Stearns County, along with southeastern Todd and western Morrison County. The first warning was issued around 7:00 p.m. and then was extended until 8:00 p.m. The...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Significant storm damage reported in Otter Tail County

OTTERTAIL, Minn. (KFGO) – Clean-up is underway around Otter Tail Lake and the surrounding area after strong wind did significant damage late Monday night. Carr’s Tree Service in Ottertail City says part of its roof was blown off as was a section of roof at the Otter Supper Club across Highway 78. Carr’s says it is swamped with service calls.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN

