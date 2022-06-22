ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Featured Local Job: Multiple Opportunities at the Clarion Hospital

By Tyler Ochs
explore venango
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLPN – Med/Surg – 3 Full-Time, 1...

explorevenango.com

explore venango

Featured Local Job: Junior High Cheerleading Coach

Keystone School District is seeking applicants for a Junior High Cheerleading Coach. The position is available immediately. Interested Applicants should send current clearances and three letters of reference to:. Mr. Michael McCormick. Acting Superintendent. Keystone School District. 451 Huston Avenue. Knox, PA 16232. Deadline: Until position is filled. Copyright ©...
KNOX, PA
explore venango

SPONSORED: West Park Rehab Treats Disc Problems

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Physical therapists at West Park Rehab help people with disc problems by providing specific recommendations for treatment. Spinal disks are rubbery pads between the vertebrae. Vertebrae are the specialized bones that make up the spinal column. In children, they are gel- or fluid-filled sacs but begin to solidify as part of the normal aging process. By early adulthood, the blood supply to the disk has stopped, the soft inner material has begun to harden, and the disk is less elastic. By middle age, the disks are tough and quite unyielding, with the consistency of a piece of hard rubber. These age-related changes make the outer protective lining weaker and the disks more prone to injury.
SENECA, PA
explore venango

O’Toole Brannon Marks 35 Years of Service as Second-Grade Teacher

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – A local second-grade teacher is celebrating 35 years of service to the West Forest School District. Erin O’Toole Brannon, of Oil City, graduated from Clarion University in 1986. After graduation, she taught fifth grade at Madison Elementary in Madison, Ohio for one year before heading to West Forest in 1987 to begin her career as a second-grade teacher.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

YMCA Asks Community to ‘Send a Kid to Camp’

CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – YMCA Summer Camp at YMCA Camp Coffman is a special place for kids during the summer months. If you haven’t been to the 240-acre camp owned by the Scenic Rivers YMCA when 150 kids are enjoying a plethora of activities, you might wonder what goes on there.
OIL CITY, PA
#Ultrasound#Technologist#The Clarion Hospital#Rn#Med Surg#Icu#Lpn#Radiology Tech#Msw#Full Time Paramedic
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Fire Department Conducts Training Exercise Thursday Evening on Building That is Going to Be Demolished

(City of Beaver Falls, Pa.) The City of Beaver Falls Fire Department conducted a training exercise that caught the attention of many citizens in Beaver Falls on Thursday evening. According to Fire Chief Mark Stowe the training occurred at an old barber shop that is located at 8th Avenue and 23rd Street. Chief Mark Stowe reported on Friday morning that the old barber shop was acquired by the city will be burned down on Saturday morning beginning at 5:30 a.m. and they expect to be done by 9 AM.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Police Investigating Burglary in Cranberry Township

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Burglary in Cranberry Township. Police are asking the public for information regarding a burglary in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Franklin-based State Police say unknown actor(s) forcibly entered a garage at the Cranberry Township Building...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Bill May Presents Story On Butler County’s Most Notorious Outlaws Today

The story of what is likely Butler County’s most famous crime is the topic of a free presentation scheduled for later today. Local storyteller Bill May will present the tale of The Biddle Boys in the Alameda Park Carousel Shelter beginning at 6:30 p.m. This hour-long slide show and...
NewsBreak
Jobs
explore venango

7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Samuel Arthur Saeli

Samuel Arthur Saeli, age 81 passed away on June 22, 2022 following a period of declining health. He can now look under and around clouds hanging overhead in the blue sky for golf balls. He was born in Franklin on Feb. 1, 1941, a son of the late Joseph G....
FRANKLIN, PA
wccsradio.com

SIX INDUCTED INTO INDIANA COUNTY CHAMBER BUSINESS HALL OF FAME

Six people were inducted into the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame Thursday night at ceremonies held at the Indiana Country Club. (Janie McKirgan (accepting for Jimmy Stewart), Jack Delaney, Lori Gradwell (accepting for J.L. “Red” Douds, Elaine Judge (accepting for Rose Reschini), Louis Tate and Mark Zilner get ready for the Indiana County Business Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Photo by Kris Mellinger)
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man reunites with pet cat after multi-car crash separates them

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man was released from the hospital and reunited with his pet cat after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash along Route 22 in Export. On May 18, first responders extracted Christopher Bell from his vehicle, and Life Flighted him to a nearby hospital where he underwent several emergency surgeries. The crash occurred when a car that was speeding swerved and smashed into Bell's car police said.
EXPORT, PA
explore venango

Fourth of July Festivities Week Offers Mix of Old and New

FRANKLIN, Pa. – Franklin’s annual Fourth of July Festivities Week returns with the traditional parade and fireworks but also lots of music and children’s activities. “We are excited to be back to offering a full week of fun for all ages and celebrate the love for our community and country,” said Ronnie Beith, Franklin Events Coordinator.
FRANKLIN, PA

