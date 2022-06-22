ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Lake, MN

Battle Lake Lions Purchases A Lensometer

battlelakereview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Battle Lake Lions Club has...

battlelakereview.com

Comments / 0

Related
DL-Online

Take a bow, Heart of Lakes Trail

PERHAM – The Perham to Pelican Trail has a new name. During the Otter Tail County Board meeting on Tuesday, June 14, the trail was dubbed the Heart of the Lakes Trail. The 32-mile recreational trail was given its name based on Otter Tail County’s 1,048 lakes and the critical connection between the Central Lakes Trail and Heartland Trial systems. The trail will offer a 10-foot paved path and have five distinct segments: Perham, McDonald, Silent Lake, Maplewood and Pelican Rapids.
PERHAM, MN
battlelakereview.com

Joseph Marion DeMars – Battle Lake, MN

Joseph Marion DeMars, born October 2, 1922 passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Battle Lake, MN in the presence of his family on May 26, 2022. He grew up in rural Minnesota knowing well the poverty of the Great Depression as his family eked out a living on a small farm near Staples, MN where he attended a one-room country school and “read every book in the library”. In high school he earned membership in the academic honor society, numerous athletic awards and a scholarship to Moorhead State College. During the summers he worked in the Civilian Conservation Corps and taught swimming near Wadena, MN where he met the love of his life, Marian Zosel. After the attack on Pearl Harbor he enlisted in the Marines, finished his college degree and graduated from Quantico as a Second Lieutenant in the 5th Marine Division. Although initially assigned to “boat one, wave one” for the invasion of Japan he was fortunate to instead serve during the occupation and rebuilding of Japan. Upon his return to the US he taught mathematics and geography, and coached all three athletic teams in Ulen, MN. In 1956 he moved to Battle Lake, MN where both he and his wife were hired to teach in the public school. He loved Battle Lake and built his own home on the north shore. Education was at the core of his being and he spent his summers and free time pursuing a doctorate in psychology. He was offered several college positions but found his heart was in the beauty of his Minnesota community and he chose to raise his family there. Thus, in 1968 he accepted a position as a clinical consulting psychologist in Fergus Falls at the Lakeland Mental Health Center where he practiced until his retirement in 1987. He helped many people, resolved issues in criminal and social cases, and maintained a strong, positive attitude throughout his life, frequently asserting, “I’m good!”, “I’ve had a perfect life” and reminding us of his guiding principle of psychotherapy, “never judge others; you don’t know their story”. He is survived by his two sons, John (Bette) DeMars and James (Janet) DeMars; two grandchildren, Kate (Matt) Nelson and Joseph (Julia) DeMars; and two great-grandchildren, Graham and Cedar.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
gowatertown.net

Six year-old boy drowns in Minnesota hotel swimming pool

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Police say a 6-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from the pool at the Holiday Inn in Alexandria, Minnesota earlier this month. He is identified as Japheth Peng. A release from the police department did not say where Peng from from. Police and...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
thefmextra.com

Where garbage goes to die

You empty the wastebasket into the bin. On Garbage Day, Moorhead’s sanitation trucks comb the boulevards, grabbing those bins with an automatic arm and emptying them into the back, then compressing the mess with a push plate. The truck rolls on down the street. Your garbage? It seems to...
MOORHEAD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesotans Asked to Leave Porch Lights on in Honor of Missing Long Prairie Woman

Minnesotans are being asked to leave their porch lights on overnight this weekend in honor of Jodi Huisentruit. On June 27th, 2022 it will mark the 27th anniversary of Long Prairie woman Jodi Huisentruit being abducted on her way to work in Mason City, Iowa. This year is especially hard considering Jodi was 27 when she was taken. The team that has dedicated its time to solving this case, FindJodi, is asking people to leave their porch lights on through June 27th in memory of the missing news anchor.
LONG PRAIRIE, MN
battlelakereview.com

Donations To SAL, Partners For Patriots

Nick Olson representing SAL received a $500 check from Linda Ness and Donna Thoennes, members of the Ladies Auxiliary donating funding from the Virginia Palm Memorial to be used for replacement of flags damaged in the Memorial Day storm. Ashby’s American Legion Post 357 Commander Mark Ludwig and Adjutant Nick...
ASHBY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyeglasses
battlelakereview.com

Battle Lake Mayor’s Corner

Summer has finally arrived! With that weather we are seeing the beginning of summer projects. The Blue Spruce Twin homes are well on their way. As of this writing three of the six units are framed up. The completion date for the first two buildings is scheduled for early August. Followed by two more completed by early November.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
battlelakereview.com

Dede Carpenter – Fergus Falls, MN

Dede Carpenter (Katherine Marie) 12/20/59 – 6/7/2022 beloved wife of Jeff Carpenter. Anyone who knew Dede would smile at the thought of her. Her family and friends will deeply miss the ability she had to brighten any room she was in, make everyone she spoke to feel like they were her favorite person and when it was time for her to leave, she exited with a quip and a smile. Dede grew up in Lincoln, NE with her mother, Frances (Walker) Reinehr (1935-2013) and brother, Daniel Reinehr (1957-2005). She spent most summers with her North Dakota family entertaining her cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents. She trained as a surgical tech after high school (1978 grad) and worked with a group of women who she has stayed close to ever since. She used her training to work in multiple medical positions over the years, and used those skills in many other pursuits throughout her lifetime. She met the love of her life at the age of 15, but didn’t realize it until later. Jeffrey Carpenter was a neighborhood boyfriend who circled back around and they were married in 1986. Their early years of marriage were spent living and working in Lincoln, but they wanted something more. Together they decided to purchase a lake resort in Minnesota in 1995. Dede’s zest for life, their combined hard work and their love for each other made the resort flourish and became a haven of fun for many. Dede’s ability to make a person feel like a friend was truly a gift. Initially she worked at the Battle Lake Clinic while the resort was running. She then started to work at Battle Lake School in the off season as a para in Special Education, gaining respect and friendships of students and staff. She also began working on her teaching degree part-time and began the bachelors program from Bemidji in 2013 while working full-time. In 2015 she earned her degree and took her first teaching position in La Ceiba, Honduras. Dede and Jeff took on the next adventure together as they created a community of friends while she spent two years teaching 30 kindergarteners each year. The friendships they rooted there have continued to grow and remain after being separated by distance when she moved back to Minnesota to teach in Fergus Falls in 2018. She loved teaching children and felt it was a honor to follow in her mother’s footsteps. She expected a lot from her students because she could see their potential and helped them achieve it. She believed in the power of education. Her health challenge began in early 2019. She was diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer. After the initial shock, she went fully into treatment, assuming a cure. She was in remission for well over a year when the numbers started worsening. Newer medications did not help and she decided that she had lived her best life and continued to live it until she couldn’t. She was able to stay home with her husband, Jeff and cousin, Mary Jane Reiss until she joined the family of angels. To know Dede was to love Dede and to be loved by Dede. She made the world more full light, color, creativity, joy, love and laughter. She shared those gifts generously to everyone she touched, and she touched more people than she would ever take credit for. From a wall hanging in her bedroom: “I am going to make everything around me beautiful-that will be my life.” -Elsie de Wolfe Celebration of Life for Dede Carpenter will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Battle Lake. Bring your stories and photos if you wish to share. Refreshments will be served. The family encourages the friends of Dede to have smaller gatherings to re-member her in their own special way. Dede was an amazing woman filled with life and powered by her unending curiosity which she pursued through the most wonderful and constant questions. Glende-Nilson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Battle Lake was in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.GlendeNils on.com.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
battlelakereview.com

Ryan Albert – Fergus Falls, MN

Ryan Albert, 47 of Fergus Falls died Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his home. Ryan Dean Albert was born October 18, 1974, in St. Louis Park, Minnesota the son of Allan and Beverly (Hamilton) Albert. In 1977, he moved with his family to Fergus Falls, where he graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1993. Ryan and Holly Albert were married August 27, 2005 at the Phelps Mill Park and after the ceremony he jumped from the bridge and took “The Plunge”. They lived in Fergus Falls. Ryan’s first job was delivering papers for the Daily Journal starting at the age of 10, he started working for Hardee’s at the age of fourteen, and as an adult he was employed with Mid-Am Dairy, H & R Construction and for the past 20 years he was with the City of Fergus Falls. Ryan and Holly enjoyed traveling to Mexico, Black Hills, Wisconsin Dells, Colorado, Las Vegas and yearly family trips to Valley Fair. Ryan had a passion for fishing always going after the Big Muskie. He enjoyed drawing, bonfires, camping, math, collecting fishing tackle, board games, spending time at his grandpa and grandma’s farm by Battle Lake with his cousins and at a young age baking with his Mom. With his boys he enjoyed watching cartoons, making a ship with blankets on the floor where they would sleep, and playing baseball in the house. They remembered being tickled with his “mean claw hand”. Ryan was a hard working man who was very organized, he was a proud man who worked for everything he had, and was always willing to lend a hand. He enjoyed grilling for his family, and he will always be remembered for being a “grazer”. He is survived by his wife, Holly; three sons and one grandson, Riston Albert, Gryphon (Katie) Lillis and Archie, and Logan Lillis; parents, Al and Bev Albert; brother, Shawn (Brittney Petersen) Albert; sister, Sara Albert; grandma, Nellie Hamilton; mother-in-law, Marlys Klimp; sister and brother-in-law, Heidi and Corey Mekalson; nieces and nephews, Abby, Braden, Mason, Tanner, Kenzy, Spencer, Brodey, Jack, Max, Christopher (Maggie), Mercede (son, Wilder) and Lexus; and by numerous relatives and friends. Ryan was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Brad Klimp; father-in-law, Bill Klimp; grandpas, Gerold Hamilton and Marcell Albert; and by two uncles, Tommy Albert and Randy Hamilton. Visitation Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls from 12-2 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 2 p.m. followed by a lunch. Glende-Nilson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Fergus Falls was in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.GlendeNils on.com.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
boreal.org

Roads closed due to flooding after overnight storms in central Minnesota

Photo: Floodwaters cover U.S. Highway 10 near Randall, Minn., on Friday morning. Morrison County Sheriff's Office. Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported early Friday that U.S. Highway...
RANDALL, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 killed when tree falls on camper at resort in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- Storms that swept through Minnesota overnight proved to be deadly in Douglas County.The sheriff's office said a tree fell on a camper at Elmwood Resort around 11:40 p.m. Monday. Two people were trapped inside.One of them, whom the sheriff's office identified only as a male, died at the scene. The other person, a female, was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Heavy rain closes roads in parts of central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads.Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported U.S. Highway 10 near Randall was completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes.The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol said Friday that Highway 10 between Highway 115 in Randall and Morrison County Road 117 in Cushing are closed due to flooding."Additional state, county, township or city roads may be closed due to flooding. Please be alert, give yourself extra time and expect changes," the agencies urged.
RANDALL, MN
battlelakereview.com

Eugene Merle Sandahl – Clitherall, MN

Eugene Merle Sandahl, 82, of rural Clitherall, died Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society Center in Battle Lake, MN after a courageous fight with various health issues. There will be a visitation from 1-4 p.m. Saturday July 2nd, 2022 at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Battle Lake, MN. Gene was born January 29th, 1940 on a farm in rural Vining to Thorfin and Bessie (Underhill) Sandahl. At the age of 5, the family moved down the hill to what became the family farm site. They moved into Battle Lake when Gene was 12 where he attended the Battle Lake School up until the 8th grade. Formal school was not for him and he felt that living life lessons and experiences was the best type of schooling for him. Gene joined the US Army January 16th, 1958 where he proudly served until discharge January 15th, 1961. He was a Military Police Officer and then worked as a mechanic and shop foreman. While serving, he was able to arrange the purchase of school land that bordered the old family farm site. This land became known to family and friends as the “Forty” and he was able to construct a hunting cabin out of an old log home. The “Forty” was Gene’s pride and joy and has been enjoyed by so many people over the years. December 28th, 1962, he married Patricia “Pat” Olson who he met at the Rainbow Pavilion in Henning. Gene and Pat were married for 57 years before her death September 16th, 2019. They lived in the Clitherall area all of their married life with their house on West Battle Lake being their last home. The lake home has also been a source of enjoyment for many family and friends. Pat always referred to it as “Gene’s Dream”. Gene was a self taught mechanic and he specialized in heavy equipment repair. He owned a gas station and garage in Clitherall and then moved on to work for companies such as Mark’s Sand & Gravel, Dodge Dealership, Duenow Trucking and Dieseth Specialty, and then was able to become self-employed with his own service truck under Gene’s Equipment Repair. He serviced many companies around the county and took great pride in the work he did. Gene was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed many hobbies such as wood working and repairing and building guns. He served on the various boards for the City of Clitherall as well as the Clitherall Sportsman’s Club. He was a member and one-time president of the local chapter of Muskies Inc. Gene was a strong believer in family and even as a young man helped with the care of his nieces, nephews and other family members. He loved spending time with all his family but especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gene was a very loved son, brother, uncle, father and friend but most of all grandpa. Gene was known for his storytelling and he lived a life that gave him plenty of stories to share. Gene is survived by daughters. Danette (David) Brannen and Daneen Hampel; son. Daniel Sandahl; grandchildren. Chelsea Brannen, Stephanie (John) Kroger, Taylor (Adam) Johnson, Hunter (Koral) Brannen and McKenna (Shane) Brannen; great-grandchildren, Liam Banaian, Peter and Josephine Kroger, Lillian Brannen, Ellen and baby boy (due in July) Johnson; sister, Elaine Biederman; very special step sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda and Dennis Dirkman; step-sister-in law, Carol (Duane) Hanson; step-brother-in-law, Mike Doolittle; very special friends, Ron and Shari Gunderson; and many special nieces, nephews and friends. Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Pat; parents, Thorfin and Bessie Sandahl; brother, Oliver (Ann) Sandahl; sisters, Irene (Iver) Listrom, Lillian (John) Groom, Marion (Wilton) Godel; brother-in-laws, Carl Biederman and Wes Olson; mother-in-law, Dena Tenney and step-father-in-law, Arvid Tenney: step-sister-in-law, Judy Doolittle. A special thank you to the Fargo VA Hospital Oncology, Palliative Care and Infusion Center staff, the Battle Lake Good Samaritan Society Center staff and the Knute Nelson Home and Hospice staff for your wonderful and compassionate care. Memorial Gathering 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Battle Lake with military honors at 3:30 p.m. Interment at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery of Clitherall, MN. Glende-Nilson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Battle Lake was in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.GlendeNils on.com.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
KARE 11

1 dead, 1 injured after tree falls on camper in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minnesota — One person is dead and another hospitalized after storms brought down a tree in Douglas County Monday night. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says operators received multiple reports of damage just after 11:00 p.m. Monday when the storm cell moved through. Approximately 40 minutes later...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man dies after trees falls on camper in MN

NEAR ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead and a woman is hurt after a tree fell on a camper during overnight storms. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department was called to the campsite around 11:40 p.m. on Monday, June 20 for reports of the tree on the camper and people screaming inside.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Four drownings reported In Minnesota over Father’s Day Weekend

(UNDATED) -- There are now four apparent drownings in Minnesota over the Father’s Day weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported that 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield was swimming in Pelican Lake Sunday, was pulled from the water, and later died. Otter Tail County authorities say 48-year-old...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy