LI man, with 4 open warrants for his arrest, assaults officers at Kohl's while resisting arrest

JERICHO, N.Y. (WCBS 880) -- A man with multiple open warrants attacked and spat on officers during a struggle at a Kohl’s department store on Long Island, police said Wednesday.

The chaotic altercation unfolded Tuesday afternoon at the Kohl’s on Jericho Turnpike in Jericho, according to Nassau County police.

Officers were responding to a call that a man in the store was responsible for an earlier theft there on May 16.

As the officers were investigating, the man attempted to flee the store, sparking a struggle between him and the cops, police said.

The man ignored the commands of officers and resisted arrest, according to police, who said he was eventually subdued.

One officer suffered injuries to his neck, left knee and right middle finger. A second officer suffered injuries to his knees and was spat on, police said.

Both officers were transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

The suspect, Julius White, 35, faces a string of charges, including two counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest and fourth-degree grand larceny.

White, of Roosevelt, had four open warrants, including two for third-degree robbery, police said. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.