Denver, CO

“Typical” monthly home payments in metro Denver skyrocket

By Sahil
globalcirculate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome frustrated homebuyers may wish they could build a time machine and go back a year, even six months. Between much higher home prices and sharply higher interest rates, the monthly payment on a typical home purchased in metro Denver last month was 54.5% higher than it was in May 2021,...

globalcirculate.com

Comments / 1

 

The Denver Gazette

Metro Denver residential developments coming soon

While buyers in the last year have endured historic low inventory levels of homes for sale in metro Denver, there’s a significant amount of new product coming on the market. Many of those developments were highlighted at the Denver Metro Association of Realtors’ New Development Insider event at Empower Field at Mile High Thursday. It was presented by the association’s Young Professionals Network.
DENVER, CO
purewow.com

The Best Cities in America for Your Hair

When I told my colleagues I’d be moving to Denver a few years back, our Editor-in-Chief spun around in her chair and told me that they’d miss be, but more importantly, how good my hair was about to become. I didn’t know what she meant until I got there and, my hair? Yeah, it got good. Meaning it did what I told it to and always looked just that much better. Coming off 27 years on the East Coast living in places that are classified as “extreme” when it comes to mugginess and humidity, it was a pleasant shock. For context, here are some examples of those bad-hair-climates I was used to, according to Weather Spark data:
DENVER, CO
coloradohomesmag.com

The Best Thing to Happen in Denver Since Sliced Bread

Attention, carb addicts. Meet baking wizard Zach Martinucci, founder of Rebel Bread. It’s no wonder Zach Martinucci calls his Denver bakery, which he opened in October 2018, Rebel Bread: It’s anything but bread as usual. Offerings at the community bakery and bread school range from cranberry cinnamon sourdough to chocolate ciabatta studded with dark chocolate chunks, cocoa powder, virgin olive oil and sea salt. Baking is in his genes: His father’s cousin owns a French bakery in the Bay Area, La Châtaigne, where Martinucci learned to bake sourdough. “I fell in love with baking and was baking a bunch of bread in my college apartment and selling it to neighbors and baking flavored breads based off of my friends’ personalities,” he says. “I called them ‘persona loaves.’ We’d sit down with friends and say, ‘How does Lena show up in the world? Well, she’s kind of nutty and she’s got a spicy side, or she’s salty, or whatever … which would turn into a spicy pecan cranberry bread. It was a fun experiment.” Not long after finishing his de facto bread master’s at the San Francisco Baking Institute, he beelined to Denver and opened Rebel Bread. Read on to learn all the reasons why we (ahem) loaf him.
DENVER, CO
realtrends.com

These housing markets are hotter than ever. But water is running out

According to local lore, in the early 1800’s French-Canadian fur traders were caught in a dreadful snowstorm, and, to lighten their load, they buried large amounts of poudre (gunpowder) in a cache (hiding place) along the banks of a river. Today, the Cache la Poudre River runs through modern-day Fort Collins, Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado Newsline

Colorado drag queen events face online hate and protests, leading to cancellations

Colorado drag performer Shirley Delta Blow has performed at countless drag queen story times in and around Denver since 2017, and was looking forward to hosting her latest event at the Denver Botanic Gardens during Pride Month. But the event, scheduled for June 18, was abruptly canceled earlier this month, and an online event listing […] The post Colorado drag queen events face online hate and protests, leading to cancellations appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

'Non-survivable' evacuation routes exist in Colorado’s most wildfire-prone areas

About a 45-minute drive west from downtown Denver, nestled in the shadow of Mount Evans, Evergreen flourishes as one of the gems of the Rocky Mountains. Its dense pine forests give way to craggy ridges that look down on creek beds winding through the dozens of Evergreen’s mountain neighborhoods, all centered on an alpine lake whose nearby landscape is dotted by boutiques, restaurants and bars.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

The Best Japanese Fare in Denver, According to A Tokyo-Born Food Historian

Gil Asakawa was eight years old when his family moved from Japan to the United States. Soon after, the Tokyo-born author and journalist remembers feeling unaccepted for bringing sushi to school for lunch. “When I was a kid in third grade, I would have white kids teasing me and saying ‘You eat raw fish. You eat that sushi stuff. That’s gross,’” he says. “Now I bet those kids have their own kids and grandkids who eat sushi from King Soopers.”
DENVER, CO
Westword

Ask a Stoner: How Are Dispensaries Closing in Denver?

Dear Stoner: How are dispensaries closing in Denver? Give me one of those licenses. Weed sells itself. Dear Ed: Opening a dispensary and achieving success isn’t impossible, but it’s not as easy as it seems. With just over 200 different dispensaries and most of the state’s growing operations, Denver has always been one of the country’s most competitive markets, but now it’s oversaturated. Medical marijuana sales in 2022 are down more than 43 percent from last year, according to the state Department of Revenue, while overall pot sales are down over 20 percent. Wholesale flower prices have plunged, too, falling more than 46 percent on average from January 2021 to April of this year.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Protesters gather in downtown Denver to denounce ‘oppression’ after Roe overturned

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the almost 50-year standing of the constitutional right to get an abortion. The ruling is expected to lead to almost total bans in nearly half of states. On Friday evening, people flocked to the Colorado Capitol in downtown Denver to protest. “It’s our time […] The post Protesters gather in downtown Denver to denounce ‘oppression’ after Roe overturned appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Groups Absorb Hate At LGBTQ+ Events To Protect Families

DENVER, (CBS4)- Usually at LGBTQ events like Denver’s Pride celebration Eli Bazan is working. Especially if it is a family friendly event like a Drag queen story hour. He’s one of the co-founders of the Parasol Patrol. They are a group of volunteers that tries to separate event attendees from protestors. (credit: CBS) “What we do is we use our rainbow umbrella as a shield to block the signs and the faces of protesters,” explained Eli. “We use our ear protection for our little ones.” They absorb the heckling and name-calling so that kids don’t have to. He says he feels like they...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Coloradans can thank TABOR for their tax rebate

Like a lottery jackpot, Colorado’s state revenue surplus keeps growing. And so do the rebates that will be returned to the state’s taxpayers in the next few months. The latest news, reported Wednesday in The Gazette, is taxpayers can expect to receive at least $750 in the mail — up from the previous $500 estimate.
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Denver residents declare scooters a 'menace'

(Denver, Colo.) Denver City Councilmember Chris Hinds admits his survey about scooters lacked nuance. Hinds, who represents council district 10, surveyed constituents online and asked them whether they think scooters are a "menace." Of 1,300 respondents, 59 percent agreed scooters are a nuisance.
DENVER, CO

