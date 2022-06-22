ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York’s Teachers Union President Received Hefty Raise While Students Fled Public Schools

By Shawn Taylor
globalcirculate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe president of New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) received a substantial raise during the 2020-2021 school year while enrollment declined and teachers quit, according to a report by Americans for Fair Treatment (AFFT). NYSUT President Andrew Pallotta received a 4.9% salary increase to make $312,000 in the 2020-2021...

globalcirculate.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

Can You Legally Withhold Rent From Your Landlord In New York State?

Is a tenant legally allowed to not pay their landlord in New York State? If you rent an apartment or house in New York, there may be certain times when you can withhold or reduce your rent payment to your landlord. Thankfully, for renters, New York offers a number of protections against slumlords or landlords who just can't seem to fix problems in a timely manner.
HOUSE RENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
thevillagesun.com

Opinion: I’m running for state Senate to rein in big interests blocking progressive legislation

BY NOMIKI KONST | Last month, residents of Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn learned they would soon have a new state Senator. As the far right seizes control of this country through legislatures and courts, I’m running for New York State Senate to address the underlying issues that have exacerbated inequality and to tackle big interests blocking progressive legislation in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

High schoolers given a little bit of relief from Regents

Sometimes real life creeps into the classroom. Just like the rest of school districts throughout New York state, students taking Regents exams this month in the Bronx and the rest of the city are feeling the impact of the pandemic and the trauma from a mass shooting in Buffalo. Due...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teachers Union#Public Schools#Americans#Nysut#Afft#The Albany Times Union
wnynewsnow.com

Governor Hochul Announces Pay Increases for New York State Lifeguards

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Governor Kathy Hochul directed a pay increase for state lifeguards to help address a staffing shortage at New York State Park beaches and pools. “All New Yorkers deserve the opportunity to safely enjoy our public beaches and pools this summer,” Governor Hochul said. “With a lifeguard shortage threatening access to swimming facilities, we are aggressively recruiting more lifeguards to ensure safe access to outdoor recreation during the summer months.”
POLITICS
WCAX

Primary Preview: Candidates for New York governor

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New Yorkers head to the polls next Tuesday to pick their favorite candidate for governor in the state’s primary. Reporter Kelly O’Brien breaks down what you need to know before heading to the polls. SUNY Plattsburgh political science Professor Harvey Schantz says this will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
informnny.com

New York COVID update Friday, June 23

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Friday, June 24, the COVID-19 daily average is 4.68%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 6,375 statewide. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday is 1,824 a decrease of 11. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 17 deaths reported since Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NY lawmakers to mull post-Supreme Court gun bills next week

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is bringing state lawmakers back on Thursday to consider gun safety legislation in response to the Supreme Court striking down key portions of the state's licensing law.The court on Thursday overturned the state law that required that people applying for a concealed carry permit demonstrate a specific need to have a gun in public. The court's conservative majority said that violated the Second Amendment, which they interpreted as protecting people's right to carry a gun for self-defense outside the home.Hochul called the decision "reckless and reprehensible" as she announced she will convene a special session."Since the decision was released, I have been working around the clock with our partners in the legislature to craft gun safety legislation in response to this ruling that will protect New Yorkers," she said in a prepared statement.New York officials are considering restrictions on concealed carry in "sensitive locations," such as government buildings and bars. They're also looking at implementing specific training for permit applicants, among other options.
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Four teachers and two administrators suspended by Newburgh Board of Ed

NEWBURGH – Two Newburgh Free Academy Main administrators and four teachers have been suspended by the Newburgh Enlarged City School District Board of Education. The move this week stemmed from two separate incidents. The two administrators, high school Principal Edgar Glascott and Assistant Principal Katiana Simon were reportedly suspended...
NEWBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy