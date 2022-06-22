Ex-Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum indicted on 21 counts, including fraud & conspiracy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Andrew Gillum, a former mayor of Tallahassee and 2018 Florida Democratic Gubernatorial candidate, has been indicted on 21 counts, including fraud, conspiracy and making false statements, Channel 9′s sister station, Action News Jax, reported.

An associate of Gillum’s, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, who is listed as the CEO of the National Black Justice Coalition, has also been indicted, according to a release from the Department of Justice. Both Gillum and Lettman-Hicks face 19 counts of wire fraud and Gillum is also additionally accused of making false statements to FBI agents.

According to the Department of Justice, between 2016 and 2019, Gillum and Lettman-Hicks unlawfully asked for money, “from various entities and individuals through false and fraudulent promises and representations that the funds would be used for a legitimate purpose.”

The indictment further alleges that the two diverted a portion of the money to a company owned by Lettman-Hicks. The monies were then disguised as payroll payments and diverted to Gillum for his personal use, the DOJ said.

The two could face the following maximum terms if convicted; up to 20 years for wire fraud and up to 20 years for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Gillum could face up to five years for making false statements, Action News Jax reported.

Andrew Gillum on the Tamron Hall Show

Gillum and Lettman are scheduled to appear at the U.S. Courthouse in Tallahassee at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The DOJ said an indictment is an allegation by a grand jury that a defendant has committed a violation of federal criminal law and is not evidence of guilt.

Gillum released the following statement:

“I have spent the last 20 years of my life in public service and continue to fight for the people. Every campaign I’ve run has been done with integrity. Make no mistake that this case is not legal, it is political. Throughout my career I have always stood up for the people of Florida and have spoken truth to power. There’s been a target on my back ever since I was the mayor of Tallahassee. They found nothing then, and I have full confidence that my legal team will prove my innocence now.”

