ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic should go big, go bold and go with Chet Holmgren as No. 1 pick in NBA Draft

By David Whitley, The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cmETT_0gIb5kFw00

The future of basketball in the universe, the NBA and our state will be determined at about 8 p.m. Thursday. NBA commissioner Adam Silver will step to the podium and say:

“With the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic select…”

Chet Holmgren !

Please, please, please let it be the human Q-Tip from Gonzaga.

I say that more as an entertainment consumer than a basketball fan. The Magic need more than a player. Team Woebegone needs an attraction.

Auburn ’s Jabari Smith or Duke’s Paolo Banchero would be safer picks. They are one-and-done college studs who’ll probably produce some All-Star caliber years and retire with $500 million in the bank. But guys like that come along every year.

Holmgren is a once-in-a-generation freak. A unicorn. A freak-a-corn. If you stumbled across him while flipping through the channels, you’d drop the remote and go, “What the?”

2022 NBA mock draft: No clear-cut No. 1 for Magic, unpredictable lottery picks add excitement

David Whitley: The Westminster Dog Show is a refreshing alternative to usual sports

For Father's Day: His father's example turned into a lifetime gift for Florida's Billy Napier

Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren not just some skinny kid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xOOiz_0gIb5kFw00

That’s how I discovered Holmgren a couple of years ago. He was playing in an AAU tournament. Nine of the people on the court looked like human beings.

The 10th looked like a Ripley’s Believe It or Not! exhibit that decided to take up dunking. It appeared to be about 8 feet tall. It had the wingspan of a pterodactyl. It had the body of an Olympic marathoner on a hunger strike.

Holmgren is 7-1 and 195 pounds. Yep, 195. Shaquille O’Neal’s biceps weighed 195 pounds when he played for the Magic.

You expect somebody that gangly to move like a drunken stork, but there’s nothing geeky about Holmgren. His footwork is fluid, and his hoop instincts are sharp.

Holmgren can dribble like a shooting guard. He shoots 3-pointers like a Splash Brother. He defends the rim like a young Dikembe Mutombo.

He can grab a rebound, put the ball on the floor, scan the court, take about five strides, dish to an open man or slam it home.

“I’ve been blessed with certain tools you can’t really work on or teach,” Holmgren said.

He sounded like the Liam Neeson character in the movie “Taken.” After human traffickers snatched his daughter, the ex-CIA officer got a call from the bad guys.

“I don’t have money. But what I do have are a very particular set of skills, skills I have acquired over a very long career. Skills that make a nightmare for people like you.”

He then proceeded to prove it.

The negatives NBA draft analysts have about Chet Holmgren

So, what’s not to love about Holmgren?

“Tiny hips. Tiny shoulders,” an NBA scout told The Athletic.

Noted vegetarian center Bill Walton weighed 205 pounds as a rookie, but he put on 40 pounds by his second season. Holmgren just turned 20, but his skeleton apparently isn’t designed to NBA specifications.

The worry is he won’t fill out. That he’ll get folded, spindled and mutilated over an 82-game haul. But the game has changed, however, since Walton was MVP.

It’s all about spacing, and flow and everybody jacking up three-pointers. Joel Embiid could still use Holmgren as a toothpick, but there’s a place for a sharp-shooting beanstalk who can run, dribble, pass and swat away shots like he’s swinging a broom.

That’s the kind of performer who makes viewers put down their remotes on cold, dull winter nights.

While Holmgren looks frail, he has the attitude of a retired CIA operative. When someone tries to kick sand in his face, he kicks right back. He was asked what the biggest misconception about him.

“I actually do lift weights,” Holmgren said. “And I actually do eat food.”

When was the last time you heard a draft prospect try to convince the world that he’s not starving? That’s given the Magic with a lot of food for thought.

Orlando is now in the fifth phase or sixth phase of its latest rebuild. The Great Wall of China was constructed in less time than it’s taken the Magic to find a cornerstone.

Smith or Banchero would make them better, but not unique. Holmgren would make them better and fascinating to watch.

So when Silver steps to the podium Thursday night, the Magic shouldn’t play it safe.

Please, go with Mr. Tiny Hips.

His particular set of skills could be a nightmare for the rest of the NBA.

David Whitley is The Gainesville Sun's sports columnist. Contact him at dwhitley@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidEWhitley

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Magic should go big, go bold and go with Chet Holmgren as No. 1 pick in NBA Draft

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Jabari Smith had tough reaction to being passed in draft

Jabari Smith entered Thursday’s NBA Draft as the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic. Instead, he wound up going third. The former Auburn forward was pretty disappointed upon realizing that he wouldn’t be going in the top two picks. Take a look at his reaction after the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Reacts To Signing With Lakers

Being a Los Angeles Laker officially runs in the O'Neal family. Shareef, Shaq's son, signed with the storied NBA franchise on Thursday night. Shareef will start out playing for the Lakers' Summer League squad. There, he'll get a chance to impress the organization's front office. Shaq's son is incredibly grateful...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft: Cleveland Cavaliers select Isaiah Mobley, brother of Evan Mobley, with No. 49 overall pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers hit a home run in the 2021 NBA Draft by selecting USC big man Evan Mobley with the No. 3 overall pick, so on Thursday, they hoped that lightning would strike twice by taking his older brother. With the No. 49 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Cavs selected fellow USC Trojan Isaiah Mobley to pair with his more famous brother.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
Gainesville, FL
Basketball
Gainesville, FL
College Basketball
Orlando, FL
College Basketball
Orlando, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Basketball
ClutchPoints

Detroit Pistons: 2022 NBA Draft Grades For Every Pick

The 2022 NBA Draft has come and gone. Some teams left the draft with significant upgrades to their teams, while others dropped the ball completely. The Detroit Pistons had the fifth overall pick in the draft after falling a couple of spots in the lottery. So did the lottery results negatively affect the outcome? Or […] The post Detroit Pistons: 2022 NBA Draft Grades For Every Pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Jabari Smith
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Dikembe Mutombo
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Bill Walton
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Joel Embiid
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft live updates, results: Tracker, order, grades, trades, rumors as Magic eye Jabari Smith

After a wild 2021-22 season, it's time to shift our full attention to Thursday night's 2022 NBA Draft. A number of exciting prospects will headline the league's marquee offseason event, including Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga), Jabari Smith (Auburn), Paolo Banchero (Duke) and Jaden Ivey (Purdue). Who will be selected first overall remains anyone's guess, but those four players will all hear their names called early on by NBA commissioner Adam Silver.
ORLANDO, FL
ESPN

Orlando Magic make Duke's Paolo Banchero No. 1 pick in 2022 NBA draft

NEW YORK -- After months of speculation, Duke's Paolo Banchero was a surprise selection by the Orlando Magic with the top overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday night at Barclays Center. The Oklahoma City Thunder began a busy first round by taking Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren with...
ORLANDO, FL
Axios Phoenix

NBA Draft: A trio of Arizona Wildcats are on the radar

Mock draft courtesy of Jeff Tracy/Axios.The 2022 NBA Draft is Thursday at 5pm PT and as many as three players from Arizona schools could be on their way to the pros next season.The big picture: Just about every mock draft in the country has Arizona Wildcats star Bennedict Mathurin as a top lottery pick. The Axios mock draft is no different, with the Detroit Pistons selecting the sophomore guard with the fifth pick. Mathurin was the driving force behind the Cats' unexpectedly stellar first season under new head coach Tommy Lloyd. He led the team with 17.7 points per game,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

NBA Draft: Sixers Never Hosted LSU’s Tari Eason

In the weeks leading up to Thursday night’s big event, many mock drafts have flooded the net. Once the Philadelphia 76ers found out they would officially select at No. 23 overall after the Brooklyn Nets deferred the pick, one name has consistently been linked to the Sixers. Countless mock...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Auburn#Aau
Yardbarker

NBA Draft: Knicks Make International Thunder With 11th Overall Pick

Ousmane Dieng's basketball career in Manhattan was over in a New York minute. With the 11th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks selected French-born Ousmane Dieng, but ESPN has reported that they are sending him to the Oklahoma City Thunder for "multiple first-round picks". The Thunder had the next picks at 12th overall but that was not part of the reported deal.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Rockets Draft Kentucky PG TyTy Washington

HOUSTON — The 2022 NBA Draft has been a night full of surprises for the Houston Rockets. The draft began with the Orlando Magic stealing Duke's Paolo Banchero with the first selection of the night, which led the Rockets to draft Jabari Smith Jr. at pick No. 3. Following the trade that sent Houston's No. 26 pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Rockets drafted Kentucky point guard TyTy Washington with their No. 29 selection.
HOUSTON, TX
fadeawayworld.net

The Top 3 NBA Draft Picks From The Last 10 Years

The NBA Draft is an integral part of a team’s offseason because drafting the right player is absolutely essential to short-term and long-term success. The goal for every NBA franchise is to win championships, and that means making sacrifices and business decisions in the short and long term to get there. That is why the Draft is so important because it gives teams the chance to take the players they truly need out of college. It is also a risky business because NBA teams will never know if a player will succeed in the NBA or not. That is why we have seen an incredible mix of rookies coming into the NBA.
NBA
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy