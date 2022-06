Brad Stevens is one of the brightest minds in all of basketball, and he had nothing but great things to say about the Crimson Tide and recent draft choice JD Davison. Stevens started as the head coach of Butler in 2007 and took the Bulldogs to back-to-back final fours and a national title appearance. Stevens was then hired to take over as head coach of the Boston Celtics in 2013, which alongside the Lakers job, is the most prestigious in the NBA. Then a year ago Stevens decided to move to general manager and take on a front-office type of role.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO