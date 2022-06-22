Austin Animal Center waives adoption fees, encourages fostering to alleviate 'space crisis'

The Austin Animal Center is waiving adoption fees until further notice as the facility deals with a "space crisis," the city’s Animal Services Office said Wednesday.

The animal center was housing 671 pets at its facility, including 23 dogs that were without kennels. The center has 1,081 dogs and cats in its care.

“We are housing dogs in crates in our conference room, and we even rented an air-conditioned construction trailer to put crates in,” said Kelsey Cler, animal center marketing and communication manager. “Unfortunately, all of those spaces are now full, and our only option is to house dogs in crates outside in front of evaporation coolers.”

'Huge issue in the summer months'

With temperatures soaring to triple digits more frequently this month, the center's dogs are spending less time outside despite overcrowding at the shelter.

Cler told the Statesman she’s concerned about the shelter's capacity and the dogs' well-being since the pooches are spending less time outside during the day because they risk burning their paw pads on the heated ground, and indoor kennels are overpopulated.

“Overcrowding is a huge issue in the summer months. We are a no-kill facility, so we don’t euthanize for space,” Cler said. “Right now, we are trying to limit intakes.”

The shelter’s maximum capacity is 272 medium to large dogs. On June 16, the facility was housing 325. Despite adding 15 makeshift kennels to combat overcrowding, Cler said there is still insufficient space.

“We don’t have enough square footage inside the shelter. Fostering is the best way to help out right now,” Cler said. “This will free up space so we can take in more animals.”

How to help the Austin Animal Shelter 'without the commitment’

Volunteering at the shelter is another way those unable to foster an animal may help. Registered volunteers act as ambassadors, animal trainers and outreach staff.

The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and volunteers may walk “green dot dogs” during those hours. The green dots identify well-behaved and friendly dogs who will happily walk, play and receive attention from strangers.

Cler thinks the shortage of adopters and fosters is partially due to relaxing COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“COVID restrictions have loosened and more people are going on vacation and traveling, which is hard to do with pets,” Cler said. “But fostering for a few weeks or months is a great way to help without the commitment, especially during these hot summer months.”

For more information on fostering, volunteering and adopting, visit the shelter at 7201 Levander Loop, Building A, or visit its website .

Upcoming shelter events

Adopt late night – On Friday, the Austin Animal Center will be open until 9 p.m. for adoptions and a glow stick party.

On Friday, the Austin Animal Center will be open until 9 p.m. for adoptions and a glow stick party. KittyPalooza – On Saturday, over 30 kittens will be available for adoption starting at 8 a.m.

On Saturday, over 30 kittens will be available for adoption starting at 8 a.m. Microchip and rabies vaccine clinic – On July 2, the Austin Animal Center is holding a microchip & rabies vaccine clinic for Travis County residents from 9 a.m. to noon.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin Animal Center waives adoption fees, encourages fostering to alleviate 'space crisis'