ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Animal Center waives adoption fees, encourages fostering to alleviate 'space crisis'

By Katy-Ann McDonald and Andy Sevilla
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

The Austin Animal Center is waiving adoption fees until further notice as the facility deals with a "space crisis," the city’s Animal Services Office said Wednesday.

The animal center was housing 671 pets at its facility, including 23 dogs that were without kennels. The center has 1,081 dogs and cats in its care.

“We are housing dogs in crates in our conference room, and we even rented an air-conditioned construction trailer to put crates in,” said Kelsey Cler, animal center marketing and communication manager. “Unfortunately, all of those spaces are now full, and our only option is to house dogs in crates outside in front of evaporation coolers.”

'Huge issue in the summer months'

With temperatures soaring to triple digits more frequently this month, the center's dogs are spending less time outside despite overcrowding at the shelter.

Cler told the Statesman she’s concerned about the shelter's capacity and the dogs' well-being since the pooches are spending less time outside during the day because they risk burning their paw pads on the heated ground, and indoor kennels are overpopulated.

“Overcrowding is a huge issue in the summer months. We are a no-kill facility, so we don’t euthanize for space,” Cler said. “Right now, we are trying to limit intakes.”

More: So far so good for Texas power grid, ERCOT says —  but more tests are lurking

The shelter’s maximum capacity is 272 medium to large dogs. On June 16, the facility was housing 325. Despite adding 15 makeshift kennels to combat overcrowding, Cler said there is still insufficient space.

“We don’t have enough square footage inside the shelter. Fostering is the best way to help out right now,” Cler said. “This will free up space so we can take in more animals.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vSa48_0gIb5CRM00

How to help the Austin Animal Shelter 'without the commitment’

Volunteering at the shelter is another way those unable to foster an animal may help. Registered volunteers act as ambassadors, animal trainers and outreach staff.

The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and volunteers may walk “green dot dogs” during those hours. The green dots identify well-behaved and friendly dogs who will happily walk, play and receive attention from strangers.

Cler thinks the shortage of adopters and fosters is partially due to relaxing COVID-19 travel restrictions.

More: Lack of rainfall, extreme heat cause blistering summer for Austin

“COVID restrictions have loosened and more people are going on vacation and traveling, which is hard to do with pets,” Cler said. “But fostering for a few weeks or months is a great way to help without the commitment, especially during these hot summer months.”

For more information on fostering, volunteering and adopting, visit the shelter at 7201 Levander Loop, Building A, or visit its website .

Upcoming shelter events

  • Adopt late night On Friday, the Austin Animal Center will be open until 9 p.m. for adoptions and a glow stick party.
  • KittyPalooza – On Saturday, over 30 kittens will be available for adoption starting at 8 a.m.
  • Microchip and rabies vaccine clinic – On July 2, the Austin Animal Center is holding a microchip & rabies vaccine clinic for Travis County residents from 9 a.m. to noon.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin Animal Center waives adoption fees, encourages fostering to alleviate 'space crisis'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Austin 360

Boom! Where to watch fireworks and celebrate Fourth of July in the Austin area

Happy almost Fourth of July, Austin! Who knew that June was nearly over? Summer is in swing, and we're nearly to the U.S.A.'s birthday. If you are part of the human race like we are, that means you're freaking pumped for fireworks on the Fourth of July. No matter how many times we see patriotic lights illuminate the sky in ka-boom shapes — you know the ones — we can't get enough.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
County
Travis County, TX
State
Texas State
Travis County, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Pets & Animals
fox7austin.com

CDC raises Travis County COVID-19 Community Level to medium

AUSTIN, Texas - The Centers for Disease Control has raised the COVID-19 Community Level in Travis County to medium due to a recent uptick in the amount of virus spread and cases in Austin. When the Community Level is at medium, officials say if you are at high risk for...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Round Rock City Council passes ordinance to help with trash problems

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The City of Round Rock is looking for solutions to help deal with garbage problems. Thursday night, the Round Rock City Council approved amending its existing trash pickup contract with Central Texas Refuse. Council members also adopted an ordinance to allow the collection of commercial refuse by entities that have contracts with the city.
ROUND ROCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#Volunteers#Marketing#Dog Rescue Adoption#The Austin Animal Center#Animal Services Office#Ercot
Battalion Texas AM

GALLERY: March to the Texas Capitol Abortion Rally

Following the reversal of the landmark Roe v. Wade decisions set in 1973, hundreds of protestors fled to the streets of Austin, TX and show frustration regarding the reversal. The organizers urged the protestors to make noise with spoons, drums and more to bring awareness to the issue. The protestors walked from Republic Square to the Capitol through the streets of downtown Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fireworks banned in Taylor under zero tolerance city ordinance

TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police and fire departments are reminding residents that fireworks are banned in the city under a zero tolerance ordinance. City Ordinance 98-19 states it is illegal to possess, use, or sell fireworks inside the city limits. This ordinance has been in effect since 1998, says the city.
TAYLOR, TX
KVUE

CLEAR Alert issued for missing Austin woman

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department issued a CLEAR Alert on Saturday for an Austin woman who went missing on Friday morning. Yolanda Jaimes, 39, was last seen at 6 a.m. on Friday in the 7000 block of Craybrough Circle in northeast Austin. Police described her as a Hispanic woman standing at 4 feet, 11 inches and weighing 140 pounds.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Pets
KXAN

DPS, APD search for missing Austin woman last seen Friday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR Alert Saturday for a missing woman in Austin. Yolanda Jaimes was last seen Friday in the 7000 block of Craybrough Circle at about 6 a.m. Jaimes was described as a 39-year-old woman with brown eyes and black hair. She is 4 feet, 11 […]
AUSTIN, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Pflugerville, TX

Just 15 miles north of the Colorado River is the lively city of Pflugerville, Texas. Founded in 1860 and named after a German settler named Henry Pfluger, Pflugerville began with a simple post office and a general store. On July 24, 1965, Pflugerville officially became a city. In 1980, the...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Bronco Off-Roadeo '4xFun' experience in Horseshoe Bay opens

HORSESHOE BAY, Texas - If you're looking for an off-roading, outdoor adventure that's not too far from Austin you can head just up the road to Horseshoe Bay where you can try the Bronco Off-Roadeo "4xFun" experience. It's one of only four spots in the U.S. to off-road in a...
HORSESHOE BAY, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Day Passes For Hotel Pools In Austin

Treat your self to a little luxury by sippin’ and lounging poolside at some of the top hotel pools across the city. There are plenty of Austin hotels that allow non-guests to live a little and make a splash just for the day. We’ve put together a list of some of our favorite day pass options starting as low at $10, so you can feel fancy even when you’re ballin’ on a budget!
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
406K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy