Pilot Point Mayor arrested, charged with soliciting a minor

PILOT POINT, Texas — The Mayor of Pilot Point, Texas was arrested for “online solicitation of a minor under the age of 14,” according to the Dallas Police Department.

Matthew MciLravy , 42, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Dallas County jail.

According to our Dallas partners, nbcdfw.com , the city manager said MciLravy was arrested at the Pilot Point City Hall building.

(Photo: City of Pilot Point, courtesy of NBCDFW)

Dallas police said MciLravy’s arrest was the result of a five-month investigation by Dallas police and involved the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and help from the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Collin County District Attorney’s office.

“This ongoing investigation revealed other communications with minors who have not been identified at this time,” Dallas police said in a social media post.

MciLravy was elected to serve a 3-year term as mayor in May and had served on the council since 2019, including as mayor pro tem since 2021, the Pilot Point Post-Signal reported . McIlravy’s biography was no longer visible on the city’s website .

As of Wednesday morning, MciLravy’s bail was listed as $25,000.

Note: The mayor’s last name was listed as “McIlravy” by the Dallas Police Department. However, it was listed as “MciLravy” by the Dallas County Jail.

( NBC 5 contributed to this report. )

