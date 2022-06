It takes more than just skill in a project area for a Kansas 4-H member to earn the title of ‘State Project Winner.’. Each year, 4-H youth of all ages submit Kansas Project Report forms, and one state winner is selected from the senior division (ages 14-18) for each project. In addition to learning new project skills, these youth must also demonstrate growth and strength in leadership, organization, civic engagement, and above all, communication.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO