COLUMBIANA – An original oil painting of baseball great Hank Aaron by artist Ron Adair is being auctioned off to support Columbiana Youth Baseball. The 16×20 painting, which was commissioned specifically for an exhibit currently on display at the Shelby County Arts Council, features the baseball legend in his Atlanta Braves uniform, based on a visual reference provided by the Atlanta Braves. The winner of the auction will be announced on July 2.

COLUMBIANA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO