Dallas, TX

The Cactus Queen Has a New Kingdom in Trinity Groves

By Catherine Wendlandt
dmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight now, 2423 Langford St. isn’t much more than a gravel lot with some patches of grass. There is a tent in the back corner serving as a greenhouse, a hint of what’s to come. In one of the few patches of shade, the tent has rows of succulents, pots of...

www.dmagazine.com

Thrillist

The 14 Best Places to Watch Fireworks in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

The time of year is upon us when the lyrics to America’s most patriotic songs come to vivid life. From broad stripes, bright stars, and tiny bombs bursting in air to many-a-rocket’s red glare, it’s not just one Party in the U.S.A., but several throughout North Texas. We’ve already had a few fireworks displays to get us into the spirit this past weekend, but the bulk of the Independence Day celebrations take place this upcoming long weekend. So whether you’re in Dallas, Fort Worth, or one of our many suburbs, you’re close to more than your fair share of exploding nighttime light shows. Or head to the shores of White Rock Lake for one of our favorite spots to view multiple shows in every direction. Read on for 14 thrilling ways to celebrate America with red, white, and blue to spare.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Rare Water Views in Dallas Have Buyers Circling This Hot Home

This modern masterpiece located in North Dallas offers something that few other luxury properties in the area can—a water view. Built by Crescent Collections, this waterfront property in the Preston Hollow area looks like it is far from the hustle and bustle of Dallas thanks to its sky-high ceilings and backyard oasis that boasts breathtaking views. The home features four bedrooms, and 4.2 bathrooms and has 5,292 square feet of perfectly planned living space.
DALLAS, TX
nrn.com

Nation’s Only Chicken Salad Franchise Continues to Expand Across Texas, Inks Deals for Locations Across Austin, Dallas and San Antonio

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of franchise agreements that will bring nearly 20 new restaurants to the state over the next five years. The brand has signed two major deals over the past year in Texas— one for 8-units in San Antonio in October 2021 and most recently one for 8-units in Austin. Texas continues to prove itself as a prime area for expansion as Chicken Salad Chick builds on the success of its 21 existing locations across Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. The brand plans to open five new locations in Texas this year, which add to its goal to open 50 locations across the country by the end of 2022.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Boater missing in Dallas, swimmer drowns in Joe Pool Lake

DALLAS - Dallas police divers are looking for a man who jumped out of a boat into Lake Ray Hubbard. Around midnight, someone called to report the man had jumped into the water near Interstate 30 and never resurfaced. Police officers and firefighters from Dallas and Garland spent three hours...
DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

Southlake Resident Claims Powerball Prize

One lucky Southlake resident claimed a $1 million Powerball prize on June 11. Earlier this month, the Powerball winner walked into a Walmart in Roanoke to purchase a second-tier quick-pick ticket, according to a media release. While they didn't draw the red Powerball number, five of the white ball numbers were drawn as 18-20-26-53-69.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
blackchronicle.com

North Texas drowning: 17 deaths so far at DFW area lakes

LEWISVILLE, Texas — On Friday, park rangers cruising alongside Lake Lewisville with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have been retaining a watchful eye. The group instructed WFAA on Friday that it had seen 17 drownings throughout the seven Dallas-Fort Worth area lakes it oversees since final October, which is the beginning of its present fiscal 12 months.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Fast Casual

Bonchon opens 3rd DFW location

Bonchon has opened its third restaurant in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The store is located in the Frisco Village Shopping Center at 4760 Preston Road at Preston and Lebanon. "Bringing another location this close to our corporate headquarters is a special moment for us as a team and as a brand," CEO Flynn Dekker said in a company press release. "Since we've relocated to Dallas in 2020, the city has shown nothing but love to our existing Bonchon locations. There is so much interest in Korean culture right now. Since we are a brand born in Korea, it really connects with what we offer. So, we are ramping up our growth in DFW — investing in the community to expand our footprint throughout the area."
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

What $850K Will Buy in Dallas Real Estate

Located in the popular Disney streets, this mid-century modern home features a 16-foot island in the kitchen, a gas fireplace, and an entertaining-friendly backyard, complete with a pool and deck. Brandon Stewart for David Griffin & Company. $849,000, 6019 McCommas Blvd., M Streets. 3 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | 1,962...
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Some Dallas organizations not happy with new promoter ordinance

DALLAS — A newly-approved ordinance in Dallas will now put more responsibility on event promoters and venue operators in response to several gun violence incidents in the city. On Wednesday, Dallas City Council members voted unanimously in favor of the ordinance that had been a major topic of discussion...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

If You See A Bobcat Or Coyote, Here’s What To Do

What should North Texas residents do if they encounter a bobcat or a coyote? The city of Plano has some advice. “Bobcat and coyote sightings are not unusual,” says Steve Stoler, Plano’s media relations director, in a recent video tweet. “While seeing one can be a little startling, it’s important to know that those animals have never attacked a single person in Plano’s history.”
PLANO, TX
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Dallas is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, and so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase the richest person in Dallas and what he is doing to help the people of Dallas and across the country.
DALLAS, TX
thesource.com

Highly-Anticipated ‘Texas Kill City’ Trailer Is All-Out War

The streets are on fire as it’s up for grabs in a winner-takes-all situation in the highly-anticipated crime-thriller coming out of the Lone Star state, titled Texas Kill City. A film about Texas’ most dangerous gangs shared an unbreakable bond before a betrayal fired up revenge. Allies become rivals and members realized the enemy was in plain sight. Starring Lioness Telaine (The Devil’s Ring), Christi Lux (Vid Chronicles) and Lucretia Johnson (One Night In Miami), check out the new trailer below.
TEXAS STATE

