Memphis, TN

Here's who the Memphis Grizzlies should target ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off one of the best seasons in franchise history and find themselves close to championship contention.

Making the right moves in the upcoming NBA Draft on Thursday night could be the difference in going from contenders to NBA champions.

The Grizzlies emphasize versatility, which means a wide group of prospects could be in play. Memphis has three picks, and it wouldn't be a major surprise to see the team add guards, forwards or centers.

Here are some players who the Grizzlies should target:

Addressing backup point guard

Buzz has built around Memphis native Kennedy Chandler of Tennessee staying put while the Grizzlies have an opening at backup point guard. Chandler shined as a freshman at Tennessee and was one of the highest-rated point guards out of high school. His biggest knock is size, given that he's a hair under 6-foot-1 and weighs 172 pounds.

Two point guards who offer more size are Arizona's Dalen Terry (6-7) and Gonzaga's Andrew Nembhard (6-5). This is important because Ja Morant is the Grizzlies' star point guard, and the team will benefit from a bigger backup who can match up better defensively if the two play on the court together.

Terry is more of a work in progress on offense. He averaged eight points at Arizona, but he was named to the Pac-12 All-Defense team. Nembhard is a proven playmaker who distributed the ball well at Gonzaga and Florida. He averaged more than five assists in three of his four college seasons and shot a career-high 38% on 3-pointers last season. Each of these three could be in play with the Grizzlies' 22 or 29th pick.

Other names to monitor: Jean Montero (Overtime Elite), TyTy Washington (Kentucky), JD Davidson (Alabama)

Adding wing depth

Two players from the same team jump out as guys who could thrive in Memphis. A.J. Griffin played one season at Duke in a limited role, even though the flashes of his skillset were enough to make him a projected lottery pick. Griffin is a coach's son who has solid footwork for a young forward and is one of the best shooters in the draft. If the Grizzlies trade into the lottery, Griffin should be a target.

Staying at 22 could position Memphis to get Wendell Moore, who reportedly worked out with the Grizzlies. Moore won the NCAA's Julius Erving award for the nation's top small forward, and he has two-way potential that could fit him into a rotation from day one.

Nikola Jovic (Serbia), Caleb Houstan (Michigan), Kendall Brown (Baylor), Jordan Hall (Saint Joseph's)

Future starting center

The thing about the center position is Memphis doesn't need depth here. The Grizzlies have Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke, Xavier Tillman Sr. and Santi Aldama. However, center is the position on the roster with the least certainty from a long-term perspective. Adams has one year left on his contract and questions remain about either of the other options becoming starting centers.

Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren already has elite strength and would help the Grizzlies maintain their rebounding edge while also faring better against a center like Karl Anthony-Towns. Duke's Mark Williams is a shot-blocker and would be a nightmare for opponents as a rim-runner in pick-and-rolls with Morant as well as playing alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. on defense. Both of these players are projected to go somewhere in the teens, meaning the Grizzlies would need to move up.

Other names to monitor: Walker Kessler (Auburn), Christian Kolocko (Arizona)

Contact Damichael Cole at damichael.cole@commercialappeal.com and on Twitter @damichaelc

