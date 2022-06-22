Union cancels El Paso election at The Fountains at Farah Starbucks coffee shop

A national campaign to unionize workers at Starbucks coffee shops has gotten off to a rocky start in El Paso.

The union election at the Starbucks at The Fountains at Farah shopping center in East-Central El Paso has been canceled.

“The (Workers United) union believed that circumstances at the store were such that an election would not accurately reflect employees’ free choice,” Manuel Quinto-Pozos, an Austin lawyer representing the union, said in an email. “The union intends to continue to be in contact with employees and to reassess the filing of a new (election) petition.”

Quinto-Pozos said he could not elaborate further on what circumstances prompted the union to ask the National Labor Relations Board to approve canceling the election, which would have been the first to be held at an El Paso Starbucks.

The NLRB approved the request June 16. The election was to be done by mailed ballots from June 17 to July 11.

Just over 100 corporate-owned Starbucks stores have unionized so far out of several thousand corporate-owned Starbucks nationwide.

The Starbucks unionization campaign began in Buffalo, New York, in summer 2021.

To win an election at a Starbucks store, the union needs just over 50% of a store’s employees to vote in favor of being represented by Workers United.

The Philadelphia-based union represents about 86,000 workers nationwide in several industries, including food service.

The Fountains at Farah store employed 26 people, not including the manager, when its election petition was approved by the NLRB in late May.

Margie Roman, a Farah Starbucks barista who organized the election at her store, told the El Paso Times earlier this month that union-busting tactics were being used against workers at her store.

Workers United officials have claimed that Starbucks management has engaged in union-busting tactics nationwide.

Those claims are false, a Starbucks corporate spokesperson told the El Paso Times earlier this month.

The union has filed more than 180 unfair labor practice charges nationwide with the NLRB against Starbucks tied to union organizing efforts at Starbucks stores.

Roman declined to comment about the election cancellation.

A Workers United spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

