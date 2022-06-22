ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Union cancels El Paso election at The Fountains at Farah Starbucks coffee shop

By Vic Kolenc, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hgic5_0gIb479B00

A national campaign to unionize workers at Starbucks coffee shops has gotten off to a rocky start in El Paso.

The union election at the Starbucks at The Fountains at Farah shopping center in East-Central El Paso has been canceled.

“The (Workers United) union believed that circumstances at the store were such that an election would not accurately reflect employees’ free choice,” Manuel Quinto-Pozos, an Austin lawyer representing the union, said in an email. “The union intends to continue to be in contact with employees and to reassess the filing of a new (election) petition.”

Quinto-Pozos said he could not elaborate further on what circumstances prompted the union to ask the National Labor Relations Board to approve canceling the election, which would have been the first to be held at an El Paso Starbucks.

The NLRB approved the request June 16. The election was to be done by mailed ballots from June 17 to July 11.

Just over 100 corporate-owned Starbucks stores have unionized so far out of several thousand corporate-owned Starbucks nationwide.

The Starbucks unionization campaign began in Buffalo, New York, in summer 2021.

To win an election at a Starbucks store, the union needs just over 50% of a store’s employees to vote in favor of being represented by Workers United.

The Philadelphia-based union represents about 86,000 workers nationwide in several industries, including food service.

The Fountains at Farah store employed 26 people, not including the manager, when its election petition was approved by the NLRB in late May.

Margie Roman, a Farah Starbucks barista who organized the election at her store, told the El Paso Times earlier this month that union-busting tactics were being used against workers at her store.

Workers United officials have claimed that Starbucks management has engaged in union-busting tactics nationwide.

Those claims are false, a Starbucks corporate spokesperson told the El Paso Times earlier this month.

The union has filed more than 180 unfair labor practice charges nationwide with the NLRB against Starbucks tied to union organizing efforts at Starbucks stores.

Roman declined to comment about the election cancellation.

A Workers United spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Vic Kolenc may be reached at 546-6421; vkolenc@elpasotimes.com; @vickolenc on Twitter.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krwg.org

El Paso Matters - the cost of fewer students in El Paso schools

President and CEO Bob Moore covers El Paso's top stories including the financial hit to schools with declining student populations, suicide among service members, and efforts to unionize fail for local Starbucks employees. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
City
Buffalo, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
MedPage Today

Green Space and Mortality; Do Supplements Prevent Health Risks?

TTHealthWatch is a weekly podcast from Texas Tech. In it, Elizabeth Tracey, director of electronic media for Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, and Rick Lange, MD, president of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso, look at the top medical stories of the week. This week's topics...
BALTIMORE, MD
95.5 KLAQ

Some New Mexico Pot Dispensaries Offer Delivery and Drive Thru

In New Mexico, you can now load up on your ganja from the air conditioned comfort of your car or, have it brought to your home. Our northern neighbor, New Mexico, recently legalized recreational marijuana and dispensaries are starting to pop up all over the place. El Paso's nearest NM neighbor just announced that their dispensaries can now offer drive thru service.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#Union Workers#Labor Relations#Election Local#El Paso Starbucks#Nlrb
95.5 KLAQ

Given El Paso’s Gas Prices, It May be Time To Buy That Motorcycle

You have to really plan your travels these days to get the most out of your gasoline. One way to increase your mileage is to cut back to two wheels. A Facebook meme I saw the other day appears to be about a woman who was robbed at a convenience store. After a detailed description of how quickly it happened and how violated she felt, the cop asks her for a description. She replies, "it was pump number 2.".
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Healthy Harvest Farm in Horizon sells organic vegetables on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you love vegetables, especially organic ones, you’re probably wondering where you can purchase some here in the Borderland. Located at 16008 Horizon Boulevard, Healthy Harvest Farm is having its first harvest this Saturday where people will be able to get their hands on organic vegetables.  The vegetable farm is […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoan wins national award

EL PASO, Texas — One El Pasoan is receiving an award that not many people will ever win. Karla Sierra was awarded John F. Kennedy Peace Corp award. The Peace Corps awards it to people who show "leadership, and commitment to public service." Sierra was recognized at this week's...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Enjoy A Delectable Taste Of Central Mexico At El Paso’s Morra Mia

Discover the exquisite flavors and essence of Central Mexico at Morra Mia in East El Paso. El Paso is home to many delicious destination dining restaurants, such as the Mexican / Asian fusion restaurant El Charlatan and the Mexican / Peruvian hot spot Amor. And Morra Mia is another great place to find the flavors of Central and Southern Mexico.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Starbucks
KTSM

El Pasoans protest overturning of Roe V. Wade

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Chants of “my body, my choice” could be heard in San Jacinto plaza all evening on Friday. El Pasoans holding signs that read “reproductive rights are human rights” and “keep your policies off my body” among countless more.  “Every single woman I know including myself has either had an abortion or […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Federal trial date set for Walmart Massacre shooter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday evening, more than two and a half years after a gunman entered the Cielo Vista Walmart and killed 23 shoppers and injured scores more, a trial date has been set for the Federal case. According to court documents obtained by KTSM 9 News, Patrick Crusius’ federal trial will get […]
KTSM

Driver extracted from Jeep after wreck next to Sunland Park exit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The driver of a late-model Jeep had to be extracted after a mid-morning wreck adjacent to the Sunland Park exit ramp. The wreck happened shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday morning, just off the Sunland Park exit ramp, directly below the Sunland Park Mall sign. Emergency crews were forced to extract […]
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KTSM

Hospitals of Providence continues to invest and expand access

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – In 2022, The Hospitals of Providence has plans to invest over $45 million dollars in additional capital to continue to elevate the standard of care and meet the healthcare needs of the growing community. The Hospital of Providence want to acknowledge that they’ve spent over $2 billion dollars to expand […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasoinc.com

Last hurrah for the Headstand

On a 100-degree June morning, Stan Stack prepares to open the Headstand. It’s a morning ritual he has performed almost every day for nearly 50 years. The Headstand, a beloved rock ‘n’ roll department store of sorts, has been a cornerstone for fans of vinyl records, vintage rock clothing and smoking accessories for decades.
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy