Forest Hills meeting ends with resolution against critical race theory

A resolution banning critical race theory , intersectionality, identity and anti-racism curriculum from student instruction, staff training and hiring practices passed Wednesday at an emotionally charged Forest Hills school board meeting.

The meeting devolved into heated debate and histrionics from board members and the public about one hour in, at which point outgoing superintendent Scot Prebles asked for a recess. By the end of the meeting, parents were in tears and others stormed out while shouting "shame on you" at the board of education.

Teachers can no longer give assignments that nudge students to consider their race, socioeconomic class, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, ethnicity, or culture as derogatory. They cannot force kids to "admit privilege of oppression" or to reflect, deconstruct or confront their identities, according to the resolution.

Critical race theory is a college-level legal theory but critics believe it has influenced K-12 curriculum and policies around race, diversity and equity in Ohio's K-12 schools.

Administrators at Forest Hills, including Prebles, have repeatedly said the theory is not included in the district's curriculum. Prebles will leave the district next month to be superintendent of Bay Village City Schools near Cleveland, and Forest Hills' board of education plans to hire a new school leader this month after announcing five finalists .

Forest Hills serves about 7,000 students in Anderson Township, a suburb of Cincinnati. About 87% of the district's students are white, according to state data .

The resolution, entitled "Resolution to create a culture of kindness and equal opportunity for all students and staff," was added last-minute to the board's meeting agenda by member Sara Jonas and board president Linda Hausfeld. The full resolution can be found at the end of this story, or by clicking here .

Tension leads to 15-minute recess, public outcry at meeting

Of the 24 community members who spoke at the meeting's public comment section, one was in support of the "culture of kindness" resolution.

The rest offered opposition to the resolution, which many said will silence students of color and create not a community of kindness, but one of misunderstanding and intolerance.

"What is the opposite of anti-racism curriculum? Racism curriculum," incoming Turpin sophomore CJ Hastings said during public comment.

Dr. Allegra Tenkman, a family medicine physician in the community, said the resolution is "dangerous" because it gives the board "too much control over our education." She said it will create "present-day segregation" in Forest Hills schools.

Stacey Bailey, an Anderson High School social studies teacher, said she was fearful of retaliation but felt inclined to speak at the meeting.

The resolution "will sweep vulnerable students into the shadows," Bailey said. "It will make some of those who are starting to like themselves, like themselves a little bit less. It will undermine the beautiful culture we have worked for years to create, that has put our district at the forefront of positive student experience."

Following public comment, board member Leslie Rasmussen asked why board correspondence, which is different than board discussion and typically put toward the top of the agenda, was not on the night's schedule. Hausfeld said board correspondence could be tied into board discussion later on in the meeting, but Rasmussen disagreed.

Jonas said Rasmussen has created a "hostile environment" on the board.

The argument escalated and community members joined in against Hausfeld, accusing her alongside Rasmussen of contributing to a lack of transparency. Ultimately, Prebles suggested a recess.

"We need to get this thing under control," Prebles said. "This is not appropriate."

A 15-minute recess followed and the meeting continued for another two and a half hours. During that time, Rasmussen made a motion to reinstate Diversity Day at both Turpin and Anderson high schools for the 2022-23 school year. Board member Katie Stewart seconded. The motion did not pass, as Bibb, Hausfeld and Jonas voted against it.

Last month, the board voted to ban the annual Diversity Day from occurring on district property or with district resources. The event was ultimately canceled, sparking protests from students , staff and families.

Jonas then made a motion to pass the "culture of kindness" resolution, which Bibb seconded. It passed 3-2. Stewart and Rasmussen were the no votes.

Jonas authored the resolution "to make sure that both sides are always being taught to the students," she said. Anti-racism isn't purely about opposing racism, Jonas said, but about activism. Since Jonas, Stewart, Bibb and Hausfeld ran on anti-critical race theory platforms, Jonas said, she believes the resolution is in line with what the community wants.

This proposal comes one month after Rasmussen filed a formal bullying and harassment complaint against Hausfeld for describing those against racism as "charlatans" and "academic elitists."

"I am a Hispanic woman and colleague who was exposed to her rhetoric while on the job," Rasmussen wrote in her complaint to the human resources department. She requested it be investigated by an independent compliance officer. "Her targeted comments hindered me from performing my Board of Education duties by creating an environment with hateful rhetoric aimed at people of color who stand against racism and who are educators. Her behavior is not spirited debate between board members; it was racially offensive and used name-calling."

"I did not make those direct statement toward you, Leslie, I was reading comments from the community through emails," Hausfeld said during Wednesday's meeting.

Four of the five current board members were elected in November on platforms opposing critical race theory and advocating parental choice. Hausfeld, Jonas and Bibb have since raised concerns about diversity initiatives and indoctrination at Forest Hills schools.

Resolution bans teachers from endorsing critical race theory, anti-racism

The resolution declares the board's "official opposition to the use of race-based and/or identity-based training, curricula, and methodology in public education."

The resolution cites two existing Forest Hills policies. The nondiscrimination and equal employment opportunity policy states the district's programs, activities and hiring practices should not include discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, religion, military status, ancestry, genetic information or any other "legally protected category."

The controversial issues policy states topics that are debated in society or "may arouse strong emotions" may be part of class discussions "only when they are germane to the subject being taught" and after consideration of student age and maturity.

"No individual may impose personal views on the students, and a balance must be maintained through the presentation of all sides of an issue," the existing policy states.

The new policy builds on these concepts and includes the following guidelines:

History classes regarding racism and inequality in America "should not purport to deliberately undermine race groups, student/family values, religious beliefs, or founding principles."

Teachers cannot endorse on behalf of a specific perspective on any areas of faith, civil rights, economics, international affairs, sociology or politics.

There is no advocating of critical race theory, anti-racism and "all related euphemistic surrogates" in the district's curricula or staff training.

Teachers must provide a "comprehensive education on America's history that neither sanitized its past, nor denies the possibility of moral progress."

The district will partner with parents to ensure students are taught America is founded on the premise of equality.

The district "will embrace and implement a culture of kindness and equal opportunity for all students and staff," the resolution reads.

