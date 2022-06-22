ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

Spring Hill aldermen adopt budget with increase in revenue, staff and spending

By Jay Powell, The Daily Herald
 3 days ago

The Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen adopted its fiscal 2022-2023 budget this week, which reflected a nearly $20 million increase in funds generated over the last year.

The new budget includes approximately $84.6 million in available funds compared to $65.675 million from fiscal year 2021-2022. BOMA also approved an additional $5.86 million, as well as $137,500 in "roll over" funds, or moneys carried over from the previous year.

Total revenues also increased by more than $12 million with $48.2 million in 2022-2023 compared to $35.5 million in 2021-2022.

City expenditures showed a significant increase with $47.6 million budgeted for 2022-2023 compared to $29.3 million in 2021-2022.

The BOMA also approved its city tax rate at $0.7390 on both the Williamson and Maury sides, which is the second year in a row the rate has decreased, totaling a 24.9% reduction.

Between the property tax rate reduction, our new AA+ bond rating and clean financial audit, the financial outlook for Spring Hill remains very strong," Alderman Matt Fitterer stated in his June 2022 newsletter this week. "As Budget & Finance Chair, I'm really proud of the steps we're taking and our financial health. Especially when you see rampant inflation on a national scale."

The budget's increase of expenditures drew some concerns from other board members, primarily from Alderman Hazel Nieves.

"I just want to know what's driving the increase," Nieves said. "When I look at the revenue versus the spend, and given the majority of that is labor and contract services, at least the best I could tell. How are we going to afford this for the next year, especially if these are reoccurring?"

City Administrator Pam Caskie said the increased funds don't necessarily include reoccurring spending, but one-time expenditures of $3.5 million for new siding for a new Spring Hill Fire Station, $3 million for a rainy day fund, $1 million for a new fire truck and $1 million for other various expenditures.

"It does make it look like we are wildly growing our budget, but what we are doing is taking an amount of surplus fund balance that we have ... and applying that to do things that need to be done in the organization," Caskie said.

Caskie added that due to an approximately $2 million increase in ongoing funds, the city will be increasing building permit fees to cover some of the costs.

Caskie added that Spring Hill is "not a stable community, but a growing one," and that increasing costs year-after-year are to be expected.

50 vacancies in staffing

There has also been an increase in staff numbers compared to the previous year, which incurs additional spending, with 50 vacancies that will open starting July 1.

"Costs for staff, contract services and supplies are going to grow every year or we are going to fall further behind," Caskie said. "Trust that you have hired a professional staff, and if we see that revenues are not coming in in an appropriate way, we will make the appropriate cutbacks over the course of the year and course correct."

Capital projects

Capital projects over the next year will include funding for a new Spring Hill Police headquarters, of which designs are expected to go before the Municipal Planning Commission in July. Road and infrastructure projects, such as the widening and extension of Buckner Lane and Buckner Road, alongside the ongoing construction of the new Buckner I-65 interchange, will also continue.

The budget ultimately passed with a 7-1 vote, with Nieves being the sole opposing vote.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Spring Hill aldermen adopt budget with increase in revenue, staff and spending

