Is Amazon a Buy After the Stock Split?

By Will Ebiefung
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

On June 6, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) completed a 20-to-1 stock split , bringing its share price to around $100 at the time of this writing. While this change doesn't reduce the company's $1.1 trillion market cap , it makes the stock more accessible to investors who might not have thousands to put into the market.

Let's discuss the pros and cons of investing in the stock today.

First-quarter earnings weren't as bad as they seem

The ubiquitous online retailer has become a one-stop-shop for everything from electronics to grocery delivery through its brick-and-mortar subsidiary, Whole Foods . Like many companies, Amazon has seen its retail operations come under pressure from inflation, which increases the cost of doing business while potentially eroding consumer purchasing power. Weaker-than-expected first-quarter results have also left many investors wondering if it's time to jump ship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bzaqx_0gIb3xYZ00

Image source: Getty Images.

Amazon posted a net loss of $3.8 billion in the first quarter, down from an $8.1 billion profit in the prior-year period. While this looks like a shocking deterioration, it isn't as bad as it looks on the surface.

Most of Amazon's bottom line weakness comes from a pre-tax loss of $7.6 billion from its investment in electric automaker Rivian Automotive , which has fallen 66% from its IPO price of $78 per share. Investors should note that Amazon purchased Rivian before its IPO, recording an $11.8 billion noncash gain in the fourth quarter of 2021. So while the loss looks scary, it is unrelated to Amazon's core business.

Pivoting to new growth drivers

Amazon's North American e-commerce segment grew revenue by 8% year over year to $69.2 billion in the first quarter. But the flagship business posted a $1.57 billion operating loss because of inflation and supply chain-related challenges. It is unclear when these headwinds will resolve, but Amazon's massive scale and diversified business model should help it bounce back over the long term.

Amazon's cloud computing business, AWS, has already grown to become a dominant force in the company. Revenue in this segment increased 37% year over year to $18.4 billion, with operating income jumping 57% to $6.5 billion.

And cloud computing isn't the only trick Amazon has up its sleeve. According to Business Insider , Amazon has become the third-biggest digital advertising company behind Alphabet and Meta Platforms ' Facebook. The advertising business grew 23% to $7.9 billion in the first quarter. And Amazon's user base of over 300 million shopping-motivated active users should help it maintain its healthy growth rate.

Amazon is also pushing into direct-to-consumer streaming with its $8.5 billion acquisition of the MGM film studio . While investors probably shouldn't expect Amazon to become the next Netflix , MGM's intellectual property could boost Amazon Prime and help enhance customer satisfaction. Amazon's subscription services brought in $8.4 billion in first-quarter revenue, up 11% from the prior-year period.

Inflation is still a massive challenge

With the May inflation rate standing at 8.6% and rising interest rates increasing the cost of capital, this is a challenging time for stock market investors. But while it is difficult to time the bottom, Amazon is a stock to watch. The company's retail operations will be hit hard by the weak macroeconomic environment, but its massive scale and diversified growth drivers could make it a great way to bet on a rebound.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Will Ebiefung has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Meta Platforms, Inc., and Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Mashed

Why Sam's Club Memberships Are Essentially Free Right Now

With inflation at an all-time high and grocery prices hitting a 13-year record, finding the best deal on everyday items is on everyone's minds. Warehouse stores like Sam's Club are always flaunting discounts and low prices, but is the membership fee really worth it? Especially if you live alone or with one other person, it can be tough to justify buying everything in bulk. Investing in a membership at a warehouse store may not be the best financial decision for everyone, but the yearly fees that range from $45 to $120 look pretty good right now, based on the savings on gas alone (via Consumer Reports).
LONG BEACH, CA
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

