ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Colorado man charged with kidnapping Lafayette teen and sex trafficking

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5psN_0gIb3uuO00

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Kyle Miotke now knows what charges he faces in Lafayette for his alleged cross-country trek last week from his home southeast of Denver to Lafayette, where prosecutors said he picked up a 13-year-old girl.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Miotke, 20, of Elizabeth, Colorado, with promoting sexual trafficking of a younger child, kidnapping, performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor, inappropriate comment with a child and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

The girl told police earlier this year that she'd been in communication with Miotke since October, and her phone indicated several times when Miotke performed a sex act on himself during a video call while the girl watched, according to prosecutors.

Lafayette crime: Police: Two shot in Lafayette Sunday in their car at Earl and South streets

Investigators found messages on the teen's phone that Miotke said he planned to drive from Colorado to Lafayette to visit the teen in February or during the summer and bring her gifts.

The 13-year-old Lafayette girl ran away with Miotke on June 14, and Lafayette police put out notice to states west of Indiana that the girl might be with Miotke, according to prosecutors.

Nebraska State Police stopped Miotke's pickup truck and arrested him. He remains incarcerated in Nebraska awaiting extradition to Tippecanoe County, according to Lafayette police.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Colorado man charged with kidnapping Lafayette teen and sex trafficking

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Elizabeth, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Denver, IN
City
Lafayette, IN
Lafayette, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Lafayette, CO
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Sex Trafficking#Violent Crime#Nebraska State Police#Th
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy