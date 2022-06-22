ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science Museum Oklahoma to host adults-only night celebrating rainbow of colors

By Staff reports
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
The colors of the rainbow will take center stage at Science Museum Oklahoma during “SMO21: ChromaFest.”

The adults-only, no-kids-allowed night at the museum is set for 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 24.

The full spectrum of color will be celebrated as guests partake in a mirror maze rave, a color run through The Gardens, a paint-by-number community art project and more.

The event will include cash bars featuring wine, beer and signature cocktails and the museum’s cafe will be open. Guests also will be able to enjoy all of the museum’s exhibits throughout the evening. All activities are included in the price of admission and guests must be 21 or older to attend.

The event is expected to sell-out, so those interested are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event. VIP tickets are $35 when purchased in advance and $40 at the door. VIP entry will begin at 6:30 p.m. and include a signature cocktail and special activity.

Doors will close at 7:30 p.m., and no tickets may be purchased after that time. No outside food or drink is permitted for adult events.

For more information about SMO21 or to purchase tickets, go to http://www.smo.org/smo21 or call 405-602-3760.

