Sod Poodles score six runs in ninth inning to topple Corpus Christi 10-9

By Shawn Moran, Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
After falling behind 9-3 following six innings of action, the Amarillo Sod Poodles outscored the Corpus Christi Hooks 7-0 across the game's final three innings to propel themselves to victory in their Tuesday night series opener.

Amarillo third baseman Ti'Quan Forbes, catcher Andy Yerzy, designated hitter Nick Dalesandro, and centerfielder Corbin Carroll each recorded RBI base hits. The winning run was scored when Corpus Christi pitcher Jojanse Torres balked with the bases loaded and allowed Drew Stankiewicz to score.

Arizona's No. 1 prospect Carroll was 2-for-5 with one run and a team-leading three RBI in the game. In the eighth inning, Carroll hit a solo home run shot over the left field wall for his 16th homer of the season and second in the past three games.

The Soddies got five innings out of starting pitcher Bryce Jarvis, who allowed two runs (earned) on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

The reliever duo of Yorvin Pantoja (0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB) and Josh Green (1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB) struggled before the final three hitless innings tossed collectively by Ty Tice (1 IP, 2 SO), Liu Fuenmayor (1 IP), and Blake Rogers (1 IP, 2 SO).

Fuenmayor (1-1) earned his first Double-A victory on the bump while Rogers notched his team-high fifth save of the season with a two-strikeout bottom of the ninth.

Corpus Christi's top performer at the plate was the pair of left fielder Justin Dirden (2-3, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB) and second baseman Edwin Díaz (1-3, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB). Díaz hit his fifth home run of the season with a two-run bomb in the fifth inning.

Hooks' pitcher Torres (0-2) was handed his second loss and second blown save of the year after allowing one earned run on two hits and one walk in the ninth.

The two teams will meet again on Wednesday night for the second game of their six-game series.

