ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Production of Saab's T-7A Red Hawk aft fuselage shifts to West Lafayette

By Margaret Christopherson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HfJfd_0gIb3m5o00

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Saab recently announced the last of five fully installed T-7A Red Hawk aft fuselages have been shipped from its factory in Linköping, Sweden, to Boeing’s production site in St. Louis.

"The final delivery...marks an important milestone in the program," a release from Saab said. "All production will now be transferred to Saab’s new and smart production facility in West Lafayette, Indiana, where all future production of the T-7 aft fuselage will take place, supported by both Saab’s Swedish- and US-based personnel."

The Journal & Courier has previously reported on West Lafayette's involvement in the production of the T-7A Red Hawk, which includes manufacturing its aft fuselages section, as well as sub-fuel systems and secondary power.

The upcoming timeline for the further development of the Red Hawks includes Boeing "splicing" together Saab's aft section with the front section. This will be followed by the assembly of the wings, fins and tail. Once assembled, the aircraft will be considered a complete test aircraft for use in the EMD flight test program.

Others are reading: John Dennis led transformation of West Lafayette, makes people laugh along the way

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=208d2i_0gIb3m5o00

“Developed with an engineering approach based on digital models, the T-7 represents a revolutionary approach to developing aircraft," Jonas Hjelm,head of Saab’s business area aeronautics, said in a release. "The T-7 demonstrates Saab’s forward-thinking approach to international growth and underpins our position as a world-class aircraft company and unique business partner."

Erik Smith, president and CEO of Saab in the United States, commented on how the Red Hawk is another product of Saab's decades of work and research into aircraft design and construction.

"Saab’s proud 85-year legacy of designing and building aircraft continues and we’re delivering on our promises," Smith said. "I’m excited to see the transfer of T-7A production to the United States at our state of the art facility in Indiana.”

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mchristopherson@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2. systems such as hydraulics,

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Production of Saab's T-7A Red Hawk aft fuselage shifts to West Lafayette

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Lafayette, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
City
West Lafayette, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Industry
Local
Indiana Industry
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saab#Aft#Swedish#The Journal Courier#The T 7a Red Hawk#The Red Hawks#Emd
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy