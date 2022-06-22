ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Strange ‘honeycomb’ pattern spotted on Mars – can you tell what caused it?

By Harry Pettit
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01sRhu_0gIb3lD500

THEY may look like they were left by giant space bees or spiders, but these honeycomb patterns on Mars have a far simpler explanation.

The strange lattices have been photographed on the Martian surface plenty of times and are the result of seasonal changes on the planet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3POfSk_0gIb3lD500
Strange honeycomb patterns on the surface of Mars have been spotted by robotic orbiters a number of times down the years Credit: Nasa

Ice at the surface expands and contracts as the seasons change, leaving behind a mesmerising network of lines and shapes.

The phenomenon has been known about for years but was recently highlighted by scientists at The University of Arizona.

A team at the institution operates the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter's High Resolution Imaging Experiment, also known as HIRISE.

It's a powerful camera that captures vast swathes of the Martian surface from above, including its strange honeycomb motifs.

They form over many years when water ice frozen in the soil splits the ground into polygon shapes.

Dry ice under the surface becomes steam when the ground warms in Spring, creating even more erosion that gouges channels around the boundaries of the shapes.

"Both water and dry ice have a major role in sculpting Mars’ surface at high latitudes," scientists wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

"Water ice frozen in the soil splits the ground into polygons.

"Erosion of the channels forming the boundaries of the polygons by dry ice sublimating in the spring adds plenty of twists and turns to them."

The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has been in orbit around the Red Planet since 2006.

Alongside other orbiters, the spacecraft has captured plenty of pictures of Mars' polygon structures down the years.

Scientists study them because the features can help to understand how ice is distributed across the Martian surface.

They can also shed light on climate conditions on Earth's dusty neighbour.

Mars isn't the only place with polygons. Similar patterns have been spotted on the surface of Pluto by Nasa's New Horizon spacecraft.

They can even be found a little closer to home, appearing in Earth's arctic and Antarctic regions.

The polygon structures are the result of ice melting and freezing with the seasons Credit: Nasa
sciencealert.com

New NASA Photos Show Human Garbage Littering Mars

The Perseverance rover has been searching the dusty and rocky landscape of Mars' Jezero Crater for signs of life since it landed last year. But now, the rover has spotted human garbage on the surface of the red planet. On Tuesday, the Perseverance team shared on Twitter that they'd spotted...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Mystery of Stonehenge ‘solved’ as ancient Egyptians used it for solar calendar, expert claims

The Stonehenge monument served as an ancient solar calendar, researchers claim.Professor Timothy Darvill concluded the site was designed as a calendar based on a solar year of 365.25 days, helping people keep track of the days, weeks and months.His analysis includes new finds about the Wiltshire stone circle’s history, along with an analysis of other ancient calendar systems.“The clear solstitial alignment of Stonehenge has prompted people to suggest that the site included some kind of calendar since the antiquarian William Stukeley,” Prof Darvill said.“Now, discoveries brought the issue into sharper focus and indicate the site was a calendar based...
SCIENCE
