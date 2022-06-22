ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Sensory-friendly vaccine clinic set for June 28 at Oklahoma City-County Health Department

By Staff reports
The Oklahoman
3 days ago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tqVOI_0gIb3kKM00

A sensory-friendly vaccine clinic is planned from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, for residents with autism or other disabilities and their caregivers in central Oklahoma.

The Autism Foundation of Oklahoma is partnering with the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Oklahoma City-County Health Department to provide the clinic.

In preparation for the clinic, staff at Oklahoma City-County Health Departments will receive sensory kits and training for autism and other disabilities. Participants will also receive gift bags containing resources and helpful items for families to use with their children when visiting other new and possibly stressful places in their communities.

“We look forward to hosting five statewide sensory-friendly vaccine clinics this summer and appreciate the support of the Oklahoma City-County Health Department. Our clinics are designed to help individuals and family members feel more comfortable in a local health care setting that is educated and equipped to accommodate special needs,” said Chandee Kott, Autism Foundation of Oklahoma’s health equity project coordinator.

Tuesday's clinic will be held at the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, 2700 NE 63. Registration is available online at https://tinyurl.com/mtwnk3f9.

Children who are part of the CDC’s Vaccines For Children program are also eligible to receive their back-to-school immunizations. To learn more, go to www.autismfoundationok.org.

pryorinfopub.com

Increased safety at Oklahoma schools is the goal of Stitt's new executive order

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new executive order hoped to make schools safer would increase active-shooter response training opportunities while renewing some previous statewide initiatives. “Upon reviewing the recommendations made to me by the state’s top law enforcement officials, I have determined the state is underutilizing existing resources and law...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kaynewscow.com

Jumping worms reported in Kay County

STILLWATER — Gardeners might be uncovering the invasive Asian jumping worm. Unlike native earthworms, this and other non-native earthworm species, can wreak havoc in the soil. And yes, they do jump. Asian jumping worms are somewhat new to the United States, said Scott Loss, associate professor with Oklahoma State...
KAY COUNTY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Front-runner for Oklahoma County District Attorney, conservative Kevin Calvey is building bridges – and burning D.A. Gayland Gieger – as primary nears

A veteran of the U.S. Army and the Oklahoma Legislature, County Commissioner Kevin Calvey has a long record of public service. He is known for his bluntness -- including in discussions of the terrorists he prosecuted during military service. While touted for ardent conservatism in the state Legislature and verbal...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
kfdi.com

6 Oklahomans File Federal Lawsuit Challenging Protesting Laws

Six Oklahomans have filed two federal lawsuits that challenge a state law intended to crack down on protesters and that allege their civil rights were violated when they were arrested in Oklahoma City in 2020. The six say the anti-protest law is unconstitutionally broad and vague. The law passed in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
