SAPD: 7 shot, 2 killed in shooting at ‘family gathering’

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Seven individuals were shot, and two were killed in a shooting at a family gathering on Saturday.

According to a release from San Antonio PD, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Patron Drive in San Antonio in reference to a shooting.

Prior to the officers arriving, a Helicopter Unit broadcasted that they were multiple victims at the scene.

During the investigation it was determined that the victims were having a “family gathering” when a dark-colored SUV drove by the location, firing multiple gun shots at the group.

Seven victims, ranging in age from 19 to 46 were wounded by the gun shots.

Two of the victims, men ages 45 and 46, died as a result of their injuries, the report stated.

The case remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.