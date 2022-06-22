ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

SAPD: 7 shot, 2 killed in shooting at ‘family gathering’

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LKqqb_0gIb3V2L00

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Seven individuals were shot, and two were killed in a shooting at a family gathering on Saturday.

According to a release from San Antonio PD, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Patron Drive in San Antonio in reference to a shooting.

Mercedes teacher arrested for third time

Prior to the officers arriving, a Helicopter Unit broadcasted that they were multiple victims at the scene.

During the investigation it was determined that the victims were having a “family gathering” when a dark-colored SUV drove by the location, firing multiple gun shots at the group.

Seven victims, ranging in age from 19 to 46 were wounded by the gun shots.

Texas child dies after being left in hot car

Two of the victims, men ages 45 and 46, died as a result of their injuries, the report stated.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Pair in custody after police say they fired at officers

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are custody after police say they fired at officers on the city’s near West Side early Friday morning. San Antonio Police Spokesman Sgt. Washington Moscoso said two officers were checking out a stolen vehicle call in the 1000 block of San Fernando Street around 6 a.m. when they heard gunshots.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Mercedes, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sapd#Violent Crime#Patron Drive#Helicopter Unit#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
KENS 5

Police looking for suspect after man shot dead in west San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Police are currently searching for the person who shot a man dead on the west side early Friday morning. San Antonio Police responded to San Fernando and San Dario for a reported shooting around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man lying on the ground in front of a home next to a bicycle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Everything’s Expensive! Wanna Make A Fast $12k? Go Fugitive Hunting In Texas!

Margaret Lorrain Smith has been on the run now for over a decade after being charged with capital murder in the death of her then-husband George Smith in 2007. After being indicted along with the man she hired to do the job, Dylan Laughrey, he was convicted and got a life sentence in prison with no possibility of parole. She was able to flee while out on bond in 2009 and disappear. The only female on Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, she was last seen in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio 12 years ago. She allegedly hired Laughrey to kill her husband, and on August 6, 2007, lured her husband to Surfside Beach where he was beaten to death to the point of being unrecognizable, by Laughrey--according to court records. The motive was allegedly a life insurance policy she was listed on as the beneficiary.
TEXAS STATE
Nationwide Report

Woman critically injured after a fiery crash on the Northwest side (San Antonio, TX)

Woman critically injured after a fiery crash on the Northwest side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. A woman suffered critical injuries following a fiery, rollover crash on the Northwest side of town. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the 1300 block of St. Cloud at about 2:44 p.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle collision [...]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man killed at party on far West Side identified by medical examiner

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed at a house party on the city’s far West Side early Sunday morning. Joshua Jamyl Palma, 19, was shot and killed around 1 a.m. at a home in the 7400 block of Rimhurst Drive, not far from Loop 1604 and Shaenfield Road.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy