Portland, OR

Travis Tries: The Art of Drag

By Travis Teich
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — June is Pride Month, which inspired this week’s Travis Tries.

That’s right. We have a unique opportunity on this show to not only report the news, but spread messages of love and equality.

Kohr Explores: Mr. May strikes a pose for 2023 ‘Chicken Daddies’ calendar

In support of pride and Portland’s iconic drag queen community, Travis dressed in drag and got on stage at the one-and-only Darcelle XV.

