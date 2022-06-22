ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on coaching young players: 'When you're out of time, we all know'

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BF4gP_0gIb2wi300

A key role of the head coach of any NFL team is to cultivate and develop talent coming from college football. Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin went on The Pivot Podcast from his basement and was quite insightful on this topic.

Channing Crowder, one of the hosts of the podcasts asked Tomlin about how long he tries to coach up players until he realizes they just don’t have what it takes to play in the NFL. And Tomlin gave the most Tomlin answer of all.

He admitted that there is no hard and fast rule for how much time he gives a player but he says, “when you’re out of time, we all know.” The player I kept coming back to as Tomlin talked about this was outside linebacker Jarvis Jones.

Jones had serious red flags about his NFL potential from the second the Steelers drafted him in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft. Tomlin and his staff tried for four seasons to coach up Jones but it never worked. A case could be made that Tomlin gave Jones at least one too many seasons. Jones retired one season after leaving the Steelers, which really makes you think if Tomlin can’t turn you into a viable NFL player, no one can.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ty Thompson named a ‘standout performer’ at Manning Passing Academy

Earlier in the weekend, we got a good reminder of the impressive arm strength that Oregon Ducks redshirt-freshman quarterback Ty Thompson possesses, watching him unleash a 70-plus yard rope at the Manning Passing Academy in an ‘Air it Out’ competition. Following that highlight, we are learning a bit more about how things went over the weekend, and it’s been made clear that Thompson was among the standout performances at the high-profile camp. According to On3, Thompson was one of 8 players who made a name for themselves at the camp. Of course, of those 8, Thompson is one of the only ones...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Alabama's current 2023 commits rank according to each recruiting service

We all know that recruiting is the lifeblood of any college program and in the modern age of NIL, perhaps recruiting has undergone the most sizeable change. One thing that hasn’t changed is that Nick Saban and Alabama continue to be dominant on the recruiting trail. Currently, Alabama has five commitments in the class of 2023 and all five are ranked within the top 200 according to both On3 Consensus and 247 Composite.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Channing Crowder
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators offer 2024 FSU QB commit following unofficial visit

According to a report from 247Sports, a pair of quarterbacks from the class of 2024 picked up scholarship offers earlier this week while visiting the University of Florida. One of those names was three-star Benedictine Military School (Savannah, Georgia) quarterback and Florida State commit Luke Kromenhoek. He broke down the unofficial visit which featured plenty of time with head coach Billy Napier.
SAVANNAH, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 17 Mason Stahl

Going into the 2022 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season. Next up is Mason Stahl. He played quarterback in high school but is now making the switch to wide receiver. Penn State has a deep receiver room, so Stahl will have plenty to work ahead of him if he wants to play a role in the offense. He...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Steelers training camp: Offensive tackle

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made some sweeping changes to the roster this offseason. It only makes sense given the loss of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the level of talent in the AFC. One position that didn’t get much attention was offensive tackle. Let’s take a look at the position heading into training camp.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Coaching#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Saquon Barkley looks RIPPED in Giants offseason workout

It’s that wonderful time of the year once again where the football world falls in love with the physical conditioning of New York Giants running back, and former Penn State running back, Saquon Barkley. Barkley is entering a crucial fifth season with the New York Giants as he looks to put in a fully healthy season and rekindle some of the electricity from his rookie season. Nobody has ever second-guessed Barkley’s physical conditioning, and they certainly won’t be doing so after these photos were shared by the franchise running back on his Twitter account this weekend. pic.twitter.com/ixmuxkOEwH — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) June 26,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alan Zemaitis helping Penn State make program recruiting history

Penn State is well on its way to signing a terrific Class of 2023 that will add plenty of quality players to the depth chart after managing to pull a significant Class of 2022. One of the key factors in the recruiting success in Happy Valley can be credited to one of the newer members of the coaching staff, Alan Zemaitis. Zemaitis officially returned to Penn State as an assistant recruiting coordinator in March 2021. He returned to his alma mater, where he previously was a cornerback for the Nittany Lions and a three-time All-Big Ten player. Since then, Penn State’s...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star QB Avery Johnson makes Oregon Ducks a finalist for his commitment

The Oregon Ducks are in a bit of an interesting spot when it comes to recruiting at the quarterback position. It’s safe to say that the past few months have been a rollercoaster. Early on, it looked like they were a strong contender to land 5-star QB Nico Iamaleava Jr. He then committed to Tennessee. After that, the focus was put on 4-star QB Jaden Rashada, but he since has placed his focus elsewhere and will likely commit to a Florida school, be it the Gators or Hurricanes. This left two high-profile prospects for Oregon to target — 5-star QB Dante Moore...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

123K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy