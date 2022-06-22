Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Reportedly 'Is Always Asking for More' After Divorce Agreement

Click here to read the full article.

Kelly Clarkson is trying to move forward now that her divorce is done and settled , but there is someone who won’t let: her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock . He seems to be more interested in dragging her back to court any chance he can get, but he might finally be out of her hair (at least for now).

After dragging his heels on moving out of her Montana ranch, Us Weekly confirmed that the former music manager has finally left her residence. There was a court order mandating his exit by June 1, something he reportedly “wanted to fight,” but “was ultimately talked out of it,” according to the media outlet’s source. Why won’t Blackstock step back and let Clarkson live her best life? Well, he doesn’t seem to think he got his fair share in the divorce settlement and “ is always asking for more and being a constant thorn in her side,” the insider added.

Let’s remember that he’s receiving $115,000 in alimony until January 2024, plus he gets $45,601 in child support for their two kids, River, 8, and Remington, 6, even though Clarkson has primary custody. Once the talk show host sells the Montana ranch — which she’s been dying to do for ages — he will receive approximately $908,800 since the property is worth about $17,750,000. That’s because he fought for, and won, 5.12 percent of the land during their court battle.

It’s hard to predict what move Blackstock will make next since he lost his last music client in 2021 after Blake Shelton sided with Clarkson in the divorce , and he told the court he’s now becoming a rancher. Without Clarkson’s ranch at his disposal, it’s unclear how he’s going to proceed, but we hope he doesn’t include Clarkson in his plans.

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity divorces that took years to get finalized.