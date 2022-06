BYU added the last piece to their 2022 recruiting class with JUCO defensive back Mory Bamba announcing his commitment to BYU. Bamba received his first FBS offer from BYU at the beginning of the month. He also received offers from Utah State, Incarnate Word, Austin Peay, and Presbyterian College. Bamba took official visits to Utah State and BYU.

