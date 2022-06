Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in Oslo, Norway to pay their respects after two people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a shooting outside a popular LGBT+ venue in the early hours of Saturday.A man suspected of opening fire at three locations on a busy nightlife district has been charged with terrorism.One of the shootings happened outside the London Pub, a bar which describes itself as “the most visited gay venue in Norway”.The city’s annual Pride parade was due to take place on Saturday but was cancelled by organisers upon the advice of police.Despite...

SOCIETY ・ 1 HOUR AGO