Area news in brief for June 23

SQUARE DANCE – The Friendly Squares plan their monthly square dance from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 9 at the Niles SCOPE Center, 14 E. State St. Gene Hammond will be the caller, and Frankie Hammond will cue line dances. This will be a Plus dance. Dress is casual, and hot dogs will be served. There is a $6 donation per person at the door. For additional information, call Gene Hammond at 330-506-3370.

MAHONING COMMISSIONERS – Mahoning County commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Mahoning County Courthouse, 120 Market St. in Youngstown.

BELOIT FINANCE – Beloit Village Council's Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday. The Safety Committee will meet immediately afterward. Both meetings will be at Beloit Village Hall.

RODMAN SALE – Friends of Rodman Public Library's annual book sale will be Aug. 6-10 at Alliance Neighborhood Sale, 465 S. Linden Ave. Member sale will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 6, and the sale will be open to the general public on Aug. 7-10. More information will be shared closer to the sale dates.

TEACHER DAY – Mahoning County OSU Extension Office plans a Teacher Professional Development Day from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 7 at the office, 490 S Broad St. in Canfield. Event is $5. Register at 330-533-5538. Those who take part in Totally Thrilling Science will take home the book "Totally Thrilling Science"; Go Plants curriculum book; and supplies for 25 students to complete three in-class science activities.

ALLIANCE FIREWORKS – The City of Alliance will conduct fireworks on the Fourth of July holiday. Events will be at Silver Park. Food trucks and venders will be available from 5 to 9 p.m.; the John Hampu Band will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.; and fireworks will begin at dusk. More information will be shared closer to the event date.

BENEFIT DINNER – A support benefit dinner for Larry Nichols will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. June 25 at Robertson Heating Supply, 2155 W. Main St. in Alliance. The event will be a spaghetti dinner by donation at $10 per meal. The event also will include a 50/50 raffle and a silen auction for gift baskets; gift cards; and services. Nichols is a victim of violent crime in Alliance and faces treatment that will include multiple surgeries. Donations to Nichols also can be made at gofundme.com, by searching for Larry Nichols Benefit Dinner. To donate items for the auction, contact Jim Williams at jim.williams8321@gmail.com or 734-309-5027. Donations also can be made via gofundme.com, by searching for Larry Nichols Benefit Dinner.