Jefferson City, MO

U.S. Navy On Greitens

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Jefferson City) Former Missouri Governor and U-S Senate candidate Eric Greitens is now getting pushback from his former employer, the U-S Navy....

<not deleted>
2d ago

Who cares about his love life. I care about all of his secret DARK MONEY backing. WHO OWNS GREITENS? Why does he refuse to disclose? He launched his first campaign (Missouri Governor) with an initial $1,000,000.00 contribution from some organization in Pennsylvania. He still, to this day, refuses to disclose who that was. He resigned over his love life in order to stop the finance investigation that was also taking place. Think about that. He chose to RESIGN his position as Governor rather than disclose who his dark money backers are.

Jamie Kelly
2d ago

He is such a fraud. His ad says he’s still a seal. What a disgrace to lie about your service. He needs to go away and stop embarrassing his family and our state. Creep! 😣

Robert Frommo
2d ago

not all people who serve in the military are heroes he took his military training and is using it to try and overthrow the government of the United States not a hero vote blue stop the Red menace

Eric Greitens
