U.S. Navy On Greitens
(Jefferson City) Former Missouri Governor and U-S Senate candidate Eric Greitens is now getting pushback from his former employer, the U-S Navy....www.mymoinfo.com
(Jefferson City) Former Missouri Governor and U-S Senate candidate Eric Greitens is now getting pushback from his former employer, the U-S Navy....www.mymoinfo.com
Who cares about his love life. I care about all of his secret DARK MONEY backing. WHO OWNS GREITENS? Why does he refuse to disclose? He launched his first campaign (Missouri Governor) with an initial $1,000,000.00 contribution from some organization in Pennsylvania. He still, to this day, refuses to disclose who that was. He resigned over his love life in order to stop the finance investigation that was also taking place. Think about that. He chose to RESIGN his position as Governor rather than disclose who his dark money backers are.
He is such a fraud. His ad says he’s still a seal. What a disgrace to lie about your service. He needs to go away and stop embarrassing his family and our state. Creep! 😣
not all people who serve in the military are heroes he took his military training and is using it to try and overthrow the government of the United States not a hero vote blue stop the Red menace
Comments / 41