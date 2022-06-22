ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man indicted in plot to steal cash boxes from slot machines at 7 restaurants

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 38-year-old Las Vegas man has been indicted on 26 counts including burglary, theft, forgery, identity theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of ID cards.

Eric Christopher Johnson is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center awaiting a preliminary hearing today. Jail records indicate he was arrested on Nov. 9, 2021.

The indictment, handed down by a Clark County grand jury on June 8, shows that Johnson tried to steal from valley businesses between June 1, 2021, and July 23, 2021. The Clark County District Attorney’s Office said he went into the restaurants with the intent to steal cash boxes from slot machines.

A forged check for $1,200 cashed at the Santa Fe Hotel & Casino is the basis for three counts in the indictment: burglary of a business, attempted theft and forgery.

The indictment lists eight counts of burglary at seven different valley restaurants. A theft count in the indictment states that the value of the stolen property was in excess of $5,000.

The businesses that were targeted:

  • Buffalo Wild Wings, 6640 N. Durango Dr.
  • Aces & Ales, 2801 N. Tenaya Way
  • Barcode Burger Bar, 1590 E. Flamingo Road
  • El Dorado Cantina, 8349 W. Sunset Road
  • Via Brasil Steakhouse, 1225 S. Fort Apache Road
  • Buffalo Wild Wings, 4280 S. Hualapai Way (twice)
  • Buffalo Wild Wings, 7345 S. Durango Drive

The remainder of the counts contained in the indictment are related to possession of ID — a passport, three credit cards, two driver’s licenses and a U.S. Uniformed Services ID — conspiracy, forgery and possession of burglary tools to break into mailboxes.

