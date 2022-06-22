Teen arrested for shooting into home: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police arrested a teenager they believe shot into a home and injured an occupant Tuesday evening, according to a department news release.

MPD said on Tuesday around 6:38 p.m. officers responded to the 3700 block of Autumndale Drive in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived they discovered the victim’s home had been struck by bullets by a known subject. The victim suffered a minor injury by being grazed by a bullet in his leg. The victim was treated for his injury on the scene.

MPD says the shooter was identified as a 17-year-old man who was arrested on the 600 block of Palm Street. The teenager was then transported to Metro Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.