Tinton Falls man gets 11 years for downloading, sharing child sex abuse materials

TINTON FALLS – A borough man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after being found guilty of downloading and distributing child sexual abuse files, acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

Robert Mack, 35, was sentenced Friday following the guilty verdict by a Monmouth County jury on Dec. 14, Linskey said.

The jury found Mack guilty of possession of child sexual abuse material, distribution of child sexual abuse material, invasion of privacy and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities launched an investigation into Mack in 2017 and discovered that he was downloading and sharing child sexual abuse files from a device at his Tinton Falls residence, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

A search warrant at his home revealed that he was in possession of hard drives containing child sexual abuse files as well as videos of an adult female with her intimate parts exposed, officials said.

Investigators determined that the adult did not give Mack permission to take the videos, authorities said.

Mack will serve his sentence at New Jersey State Prison. Upon his release he will be required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and will be subject to parole supervision for life, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Nicolas Fernandes is the early morning breaking news reporter. A lifelong New Jersey resident, he has previously worked as a features writer and sports reporter. Contact him at 732-540-4401 or nfernandes@gannettnj.com

