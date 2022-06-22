Remerge works to help mothers, families in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — An organization in Oklahoma hopes to improve lives with their expungement expo. On Saturday, dozens of cars lined up outside the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City for their expungement expo. Their goal is to help Oklahomans get back on their feet by removing certain arrests from their records so they can get better-paying jobs or housing.
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City police honored the life of one of their own trailblazers this week. Jean Latham was one of the first five female officers hired by the department in 1955. She served the community for nearly 30 years, eventually earning a spot in the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Hall of Fame.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans celebrated Pride Fest at Scissortail Park. June is Pride Month and what better way to celebrate than with a parade? At Scissortail Park, people have been enjoying festivities all weekend long. Events started on Friday and will continue through the weekend. There are tons of...
Oklahoma City’s annual Pridefest is happening this weekend. Ryan Tomlinson with the OKC Pride Alliance joined News 9 This Morning to discuss the parade. The festival is located at Scissortail Park, and the parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Northwest 6th Street and North Walker Avenue. For more...
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department will use new DNA technology to solve crimes. The new system will help officers get more information from a small sample. Police told KOCO 5 it will help them identify suspects and solve new and old cases. "It will help us...
An Oklahoma City family said they're fed up with oil spills near their home, showing video evidence of the leaks spreading across their property. Now, they're considering going to court over the matter.
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Community leaders and the National Pan-Hellenic Council are addressing gun violence in Oklahoma schools. Law enforcement officers met at Ebenezer Baptist Church in OKC to talk with educators and the public about how to stop mass shootings. School shootings are a worry among parents,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The father of the 3-year-old girl who was found dead in a trash can is speaking out about his daughter. The father, Kyle Nolan, was released from jail Tuesday. He said he came home and found his baby girl’s body. His biggest regret, he said, was not being able to protect his daughter.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City PrideFest starts Friday in the heart of downtown. The event's organizers, the Oklahoma City Pride Alliance, are taking extra safety precautions and putting new policies in place after several scares at Pride events across the country. The Oklahoma City Pride Alliance said it wants...
STILLWATER — Gardeners might be uncovering the invasive Asian jumping worm. Unlike native earthworms, this and other non-native earthworm species, can wreak havoc in the soil. And yes, they do jump. Asian jumping worms are somewhat new to the United States, said Scott Loss, associate professor with Oklahoma State...
Getting a criminal record expunged can open up a world of possibilities. This weekend, the Urban League is opening the door for second chances. When someone has their criminal record expunged, it means their record is completely removed or erased. “This event offers a free opportunity to go through a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma gynecologist is worried about how the overturning of Roe v. Wade will impact reproductive healthcare. FOX23 reached out to at least a dozen doctors, but only one felt comfortable talking to us on camera. Dr. Dana Stone, MD, is a gynecologist in Oklahoma City. She’s a practicing physician who may retire in the near future, especially in light of recent events.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt held a news conference Thursday morning focused on a new health care model for the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. The news conference comes after lawmakers passed State Bills 1337 and 1396. SB 1337 transforms the state’s Medicaid program and the Oklahoma Health Care Authority’s health care model.
A Yukon High School graduate has risen quickly to become a well-respected broadcast journalist and familiar face on local newscasts. Just 25, Storme Jones has taken the Oklahoma City television news market by storm as he chases stories – wherever they lead him and his viewers. “I have been...
