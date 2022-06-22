ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Remerge works to help mothers, families in Oklahoma

By Shelby Cashman
KOCO
 3 days ago

KOCO 5 has partnered with the United Way to highlight some of the...

www.koco.com

KOCO

Oklahoma organization hopes to improve lives with expungement expo

OKLAHOMA CITY — An organization in Oklahoma hopes to improve lives with their expungement expo. On Saturday, dozens of cars lined up outside the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City for their expungement expo. Their goal is to help Oklahomans get back on their feet by removing certain arrests from their records so they can get better-paying jobs or housing.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police honor life of trailblazer

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City police honored the life of one of their own trailblazers this week. Jean Latham was one of the first five female officers hired by the department in 1955. She served the community for nearly 30 years, eventually earning a spot in the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Hall of Fame.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahomans celebrate Pride Fest at Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans celebrated Pride Fest at Scissortail Park. June is Pride Month and what better way to celebrate than with a parade? At Scissortail Park, people have been enjoying festivities all weekend long. Events started on Friday and will continue through the weekend. There are tons of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Pridefest Kicks Off This Weekend

Oklahoma City’s annual Pridefest is happening this weekend. Ryan Tomlinson with the OKC Pride Alliance joined News 9 This Morning to discuss the parade. The festival is located at Scissortail Park, and the parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Northwest 6th Street and North Walker Avenue. For more...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City PrideFest organizers taking extra security precautions

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City PrideFest starts Friday in the heart of downtown. The event's organizers, the Oklahoma City Pride Alliance, are taking extra safety precautions and putting new policies in place after several scares at Pride events across the country. The Oklahoma City Pride Alliance said it wants...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jumping worms reported in Kay County

STILLWATER — Gardeners might be uncovering the invasive Asian jumping worm. Unlike native earthworms, this and other non-native earthworm species, can wreak havoc in the soil. And yes, they do jump. Asian jumping worms are somewhat new to the United States, said Scott Loss, associate professor with Oklahoma State...
KAY COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma OB/GYN concerned about women’s health following Roe v. Wade ruling

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma gynecologist is worried about how the overturning of Roe v. Wade will impact reproductive healthcare. FOX23 reached out to at least a dozen doctors, but only one felt comfortable talking to us on camera. Dr. Dana Stone, MD, is a gynecologist in Oklahoma City. She’s a practicing physician who may retire in the near future, especially in light of recent events.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Severe Storme Warning!

A Yukon High School graduate has risen quickly to become a well-respected broadcast journalist and familiar face on local newscasts. Just 25, Storme Jones has taken the Oklahoma City television news market by storm as he chases stories – wherever they lead him and his viewers. “I have been...
YUKON, OK

