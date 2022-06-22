Authorities ID Pedestrian Hit by Motorcycle and Killed on Santa Monica Freeway

A motorcyclist was killed this evening when a car turned in front of him in an intersection in the Watts area of South Los Angeles. The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. at Compton Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the watch commander at the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Division.
A Sawtelle-area crash involving three vehicles and an unknown number of pedestrians left six people hurt, including an elderly woman who suffered critical injuries. The crash happened at 2200 S. Sawtelle Blvd. and was reported at 2:58 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. A 79-year-old woman...
A person was killed and at least one person was injured Saturday during a single-vehicle crash on a freeway off-ramp near Castaic, authorities said. The crash involving a gray Honda occurred at about 9:30 a.m. at the Templin Highway off-ramp from the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported.
One person was airlifted and at least one person was killed Saturday following a fatal accident on the 5 Freeway in Castaic, impacting northbound traffic. At around 9:30 a.m. first responders received reports of a fatal traffic collision on the 5 Freeway at Exit 183 near Templin Highway, according to supervisor Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
One person was killed in a collision near East Los Angeles Friday. The crash occurred at approximately 3:11 a.m. near the Soto Street off ramp and the connector road of the Santa Ana (101) Freeway and the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The person was...
Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed when the vehicle he was driving went off the side of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway and hit a tree. The crash was reported at 2:05 a.m. Thursday at Wardlow Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Noel Melendez, 27, died...
A 24-year-old man who was struck and killed by a Metrolink train in the Santa Clarita area was identified Friday. The fatal injury was reported about 10:40 a.m. Monday between the Newhall and Sylmar stations, and involved AV Line Train Number 212, which was en route to Los Angeles, according to Metrolink.
A man crashed through a light pole and hit a Jacaranda tree in Watts Saturday after he suffered a medical emergency while driving and died. The crash occurred about 5 p.m. at Century Boulevard and Grandee Avenue, according to the watch commander at the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Division.
A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday evening by an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train in North Hollywood. Firefighters were called at 10:15 p.m. to 12323 Sherman Way, near the Hollywood (170) Freeway, where the pedestrian was pronounced dead, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. There were no...
A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and five vehicles were impounded or stored during an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Palmdale, authorities said Saturday. Also, five people were cited for driving with a suspended license and 21 were cited for driving without a license during the...
A dog was found dead in a bag Friday near a freeway offramp in the East Los Angeles area. Officers were sent about 3 a.m. to the Soto Street off-ramp and the connector road of the Santa Ana (101) Freeway and the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A 24-year-old man who was struck and killed by a Metrolink train in Newhall was identified Friday, June 24. The fatality occurred after the man was reportedly struck at approximately 10:33 a.m. near the Newhall Avenue and Railroad Avenue railroad crossings. Metrolink Antelope Valley Line Train Number 212, which was...
A man was found dead Saturday in Rosemead and sheriff’s homicide detectives were at the scene. The body was discovered around 3:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Montebello Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Fantom. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Fantom...
Los Angeles County Sheriffs are investigating what led to the death of a man inside a Rosemead hotel. At around 3 p.m. the LA County Sheriffs Department's homicide bureau was called to the DoubleTree Hotel in Rosemead.The hotel is located on Montebello Boulevard, right across the street from the Montebello Town Center and 60 Freeway.Sky9 was over the hotel where there was a large presence of sheriffs at the scene. There is no cause of death at this minute nor if the man was staying at the hotel. The man's identity has not been released at this time.
A man was killed Friday at a Riverside bus stop when a motorist veered off the road and ran into him, then plowed into two parked cars. The fatality occurred about 10 a.m. near the intersection of La Sierra Avenue and King Ranch Road, according to the Riverside Police Department.
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Saturday to find a 53-year-old man who suffers from unspecified mental health issues. David Eric Anderson was last seen Wednesday in La Mirada, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Anderson is white. He stands 5 feet, 10 inches...
Authorities Saturday were looking for a suspect in connection with the homicide of a 17-year-old boy in Jurupa Valley. Deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at 7:54 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Avon Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. When first...
Authorities were investigating the discovery of a body in a tent off of State Route 60 in Boyle Heights early Friday morning. California Highway Patrol officers, along with Los Angeles County Coroner's Office officials were both dispatched to the scene a little before 4:15 a.m., near the Soto Street offramp of the westbound lanes of SR-60. According to CHP, the body was discovered by two homeless men who lived in the same area, who told Caltrans construction workers that were working nearby. A Major Accidents Investigation unit was called to the scene by CHP officers on hand. As a result, a Sigalert was issued for an hour's duration at 4:30 a.m., before all roads were actually reopened several hours later at around 8 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the death were not immediately known. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
A man was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed another man with his truck at a school construction site in Whittier earlier this week, police said Thursday. The incident was reported about 1 p.m. Tuesday at Jordan Elementary School, located at 10654 Jordan Road. School was not in session and the campus was closed […]
