Kern County, CA

Early morning lightning strikes cause fires across Kern

By Jocelyn Sandusky
 2 days ago

As of 4:44 p.m. Wednesday, the fire at Edmonston Pumping Plant Road, the Thunder Fire, is at approximately 700 acres, according to a tweet by the Kern County Fire Department. Smoke from the fire is reducing visibility.

The Thunder Fire is slowing traffic on Interstate 5 just north of Lebec Service Road and units are escorting traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Report Page.

As of 12 p.m. the fire has grown to at least 150 acres, according to a tweet by the Kern County Fire Department. Wednesday’s weather created nearly 50 separate incidents from lightning.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Kern County firefighters were on the scene of two brush fires–one southeast of Interstate 5 and the other at Edmonston Pumping Plant Road– according to a tweet by the Kern County Fire Department.

KCFD said the fires may have been started by lightning. Together, the fires have grown to burn more than 35 acres.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lightning strikes early Wednesday morning caused several fires across Kern County.

Firefighters responded to a call about a brush fire in Stallion Springs, but thanks to a strong response and heavy rain in the area, the fire was quickly extinguished.

WATCH: Lightning Strikes Behind Chief Forecaster Kevin Charette

Firefighters also responded to several tree fires across town. One palm tree caught fire on Pesante Road in east Bakersfield and forced residents to evacuate from their homes briefly.

17 News’ Kevin Charette said to expect more unstable weather today.

KGET

KGET

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

