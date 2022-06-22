ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie 19-year-old killed in crash near Valleyfair

A 19-year-old Eden Prairie man was killed Tuesday night in a crash in Shakopee.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened just before midnight at the intersection of County Road 101 and Valley Park Drive, near Valley Fair.

Authorities say a Mitsubishi Outlander, driven by a 26-year-old Hopkins man, collided with a Volkswagen Golf, driven by the 19-year old.

The Eden Prairie man was traveling westbound on County Road 101 and turning onto southbound Valley Park Drive when his vehicle was struck by the eastbound Mitsubishi.

The Hopkins man was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. The crash report states that alcohol was detected on the Hopkins man, but no further details were provided.

The identity of the 19-year-old killed in the crash will be released Wednesday.

