Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady Posts Hilarious Reaction to Rob Gronkowski’s Retirement News

Rob Gronkowski might need to change his phone number if he’s hoping to kick his feet up and enjoy retirement. Tom Brady may start calling the Hall of Fame tight end more frequently than a telemarketing company.

Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, making the decision for the second time in his career. The five-time Pro Bowl tight end spent two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a nine-year stint with the New England Patriots.

Between stops with the Patriots and Buccaneers, Gronkowski spent one year (2019) in retirement. When Brady decided to leave New England for the sunshine in Tampa, he convinced Gronk to return to the field.

Could a phone call at some point down the road convince Gronkowski to come out of retirement for a second time? The tight end’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, believes so. He told NBC Sports’ Albert Breer that he could see Gronkowski returning in the future “if Tom Brady calls.”

After catching wind of Rosenhaus’ comment, Brady responded with a post on Twitter that caught everyone’s attention.

Brady isn’t just a future Hall of Fame quarterback, he’s also an All-Star on Twitter. He’s become a more likeable public figure since leaving New England, using social media to show his lighter side.

The only problem – at least in this case – is that we don’t know if Brady is only making a joke. If Tampa Bay struggles in the passing game early in the 2022 season, that meme may quickly turn into reality.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski Have Been an Elite Duo

Nobody will blame Tom Brady if he blows up Rob Gronkowski’s phone if things aren’t going well in Tampa to start the 2022 season. Together, they’ve appeared in six Super Bowls and have won four rings.

Brady and Gronkowski led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl victory in nearly two decades after claiming a world championship following the 2020 season. It was the tandem’s first year with the franchise.

Though both players are in latter stages of their careers, they continued to perform at a high level in Tampa. Over the past two seasons, Brady has thrown for 9,949 yards and 83 touchdowns while completing better than 66 percent of his passes. Gronkowski has hauled in 100 catches for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Gronkowski has proven to be a reliable target for Brady over his 11-year career. The quarterback and tight end have great chemistry. Brady has made it clear that he wants to add an eighth Super Bowl ring to his collection.

So, yeah, a phone call to Gronk in the future isn’t out of the question.