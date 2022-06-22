ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Bird scooters coming to another Johnson County city this summer

By Maia Bond
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t7ysR_0gIb0FGa00

Bird scooters will soon be coming to Olathe after a pilot program was approved at Tuesday’s regular city council meeting .

There is no official launch date for the small, electric vehicles to arrive in Olathe, according to Cody Kennedy, a spokesman for the city, but city documents say the e-bike and scooter company expects to launch in three to four weeks.

A minimum of 50 scooters will be available on launch day and that number will not exceed 200 during the pilot program, which runs until November of next year. When it ends, the city will reassess the agreement.

Riders can scan a QR code on the scooter’s frame and use the Bird app to begin their ride . It costs $1 to start moving and several cents per minute to ride.

To end a ride, riders stop the vehicle and log off through the app.

Bird is the sole provider of these small vehicles in the city, at least until the end of the pilot program next year.

According to city documents, Bird will pay the city 15 cents per ride to help with any costs incurred by the program.

Olathe City Attorney Ron Shaver said that the city is already seeing the scooters since people ride them into Olathe from Overland Park, where a pilot program with Bird was approved in February .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4kc.com

FOX4 Zip Trips: Get to know Prairie Village

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Located in northern Johnson County, Kansas, reaching from 63rd to 95th Street, and taking up about six miles of “JoCo,” Prairie Village is currently home to over 22,000 people. What the town is now was originally all farmland – and home for the...
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Johnson County, KS
Government
Olathe, KS
Cars
Olathe, KS
Government
City
Overland Park, KS
City
Olathe, KS
County
Johnson County, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
KSNT News

Lake Shawnee warning will extend into July 4

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The algae at Lake Shawnee is still a problem, however, authorities say people don’t need to avoid the lake, just stay clear of areas where the algae blooms are visible. Philip Harris, Deputy Communications Director for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said the blue-green algae warning will extend into the […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

8-hour power outage impacts Topeka residents

Update: As of 9:39 p.m. the power outage has been repaired. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Residents in a Southeast Topeka neighborhood have been without power for several hours on Friday due to maintenance issues. Around 80 people have been left without power since 10:56 a.m. in 90 degree heat after an Evergy crew tried to replace […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooters#City Council#Birds#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
wordpress.com

New Item: Minimizing Risks In The “Most At-Risk” Building In The County – Facility Executive Magazine

Risk Assessment: Minimizing Risks In “Most At-Risk” Building In County. Risk assessments should be conducted to ensure a space is safe and secure for occupants. According to a report on MSN, Johnson County, KS, located just outside of Kansas City, is one of the 50 best places to live in the U.S. Among its key attributes are very low poverty and crime rates.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Some Evergy customers to pay more starting in 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Starting next year, Evergy customers will start paying part of the cost of a winter storm from last year. Most residential customers in the KSN viewing area will see their monthly bill increase by $2.82 for two years, starting April of 2023. However, some Evergy customers closer to Kansas City will […]
WICHITA, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
6K+
Followers
912
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy