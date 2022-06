In many NBA circles, “tanking” is a dirty word. With that said, it can be an apt way to describe how certain franchises operate. If any team in the league is tanking, it would have to be the Oklahoma City Thunder. With a treasure trove of future first-round picks, they’re solely focused on the future. Winning games next season may not be a desirable outcome for this organization.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO