We warned you. Repeatedly. We said this day would come. We were called "hysterical," and "erratic," and "stupid." What the Supreme Court did today spat in the face of the basic concept that powers this country: liberty. Six unelected politicians in robes used their high perches in the government to tell every single American woman exactly what she can or cannot do with her own body. It’s a fundamentally un-American action, and they did it in one fell swoop — and they didn’t even have the decency to show their faces when they snatched our rights away.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO