ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Driver charged with DWI in accident in Lexington that killed 8-year-old and seriously injured three others

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
The Dispatch
The Dispatch
 3 days ago

A Lexington woman has been charged for DWI in an accident on Tuesday that resulted in the death of an 8-year-old child and seriously injured three other children. The driver was allegedly driving with methadone in her system.

According to the Lexington Police Department, at approximately 10 a.m. officers responded to a traffic accident on Fairview Drive near Fairway Drive.

Want to know more about what is happening in Lexington? Support local journalism, subscribe to The Dispatch.

Upon arrival law enforcement observed a 2010 Pontiac G6 had struck the back of a North Carolina Department of Transportation truck that was stopped to remove storm debris. The NCDOT crew had one lane of travel blocked but were using flashing caution lights on their vehicles and a slow/stop sign to direct traffic through the work area.

As a result of the accident, four juveniles, ranging in age from 3 to 15 years old, sustained severe injuries. The occupant of the NCDOT truck was not injured.

On Thursday morning, staff at Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem reported the 8-year-old victim had died from their injuries. The 3-year-old victim remains in critical condition. The two other children were reported to be in stable condition.

Lexington Police reported that two of the victims, the 3- and 4-year-old, were the driver's children. The relationship and circumstances of why the other children were in the car was not reported.

At the time of the accident, Lexington Police Department’s traffic crash reconstruction team responded to the scene and began an extensive investigation.

More: Denton woman arrested after 55 animals removed from property for abuse and neglect

As a result of the investigation, the driver of the vehicle, Amber Brooke Whitaker, 35, was charged with driving while impaired. In addition, officers determined Whitaker contributed to the crash by failing to reduce speed and careless and reckless driving.

According to an arrest warrant provided by the Davidson County Magistrates office, Whitaker had methadone in her system and was "visibly nodding off" and "leaning against things to keep her balance" while being questioned.

The arrest warrant also included that a witness stated Whitaker "almost ran over a pedestrian" and failed to stop at a stop sign prior to the accident.

Whitaker was given a $500 secured bond and an initial court date of July 20.

This incident is currently an open investigation. Investigators will consult the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office to determine if further charges are warranted.

Anyone with information about this case, please call the Lexington Police Department at (336) 243- 3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers (336) 243-2400.

General news reporter Sharon Myers can be reached at sharon.myers@the-dispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter @LexDispatchSM.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Driver charged with DWI in accident in Lexington that killed 8-year-old and seriously injured three others

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Lexington police charge woman in death of 8-year-old killed in crash

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington police have charged a woman in the death of an 8-year-old following a crash last week. Lexington Police Department captain Luke Davis confirmed to WXII that Amber Whitaker, 35, was arrested Friday night. She was charged with felony death by motor vehicle and felony serious injury. She is being held on a $500,000 secured bond.
LEXINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Winston-salem, NC
Lexington, NC
Cars
City
Lexington, NC
Lexington, NC
Accidents
City
Denton, NC
City
Fairview, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot after gunfire at ‘large party’ in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been shot after attending a “large party” that ended in gunfire, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police came to the 400-block of East Monmouth Street at around 12:38 a.m. on Saturday morning after getting reports of gunfire in the area. At the scene, responding officers discovered a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

8-year-old dies after DWI crash in NC, police confirm

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A child has died after a DWI crash in Lexington. The crash happened on Tuesday just before 10 a.m. near Fairway Drive in Lexington. According to officers, a 2010 Pontiac G6 had crashed into the back of a North Carolina Department of Transportation truck parked on the road so state crews […]
LEXINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Traffic Accident#Fairview Drive#Pontiac#G6#Ncdot#Lexington Police
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police investigate two different shooting incidents overnight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating two different shooting incidents that happened late Friday night. First, just before 10 p.m., the Winston Salem Police Department responded to a reported shooting at the Burger King on Peters Creek Parkway. Officers said when they arrived on scene, they found one man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his leg.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
The Richmond Observer

3 accused of stealing truck near Ellerbe

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man and two women for allegedly stealing a truck earlier this week. According to a post on the RCSO Facebook page on Friday, deputies responded to a report of a truck stolen from a residence on Green Lake Road outside of Ellerbe.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WXII 12

One woman is dead in a High Point shooting, officers said.

High Point police are investigating a shooting that killed one woman. Thursday night, officers responded to reports of a shooting on Quebein Avenue, near Forrest Street. When they arrived, Christina Mallicoat, 43, was located at the scene. Mallicoat was suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to Atrium Health Wake...
WFMY NEWS2

Man charged in rental scheme but more victims could be out there, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is facing multiple charges after police said he ran a rental scheme involving houses he did not own. They said Khalil Rynes entered agreements with multiple people, putting them up in vacant houses. However, police said he did not own the properties. Investigators said he took nearly $55,000 from the tenants. Police said he even permitted them to complete renovations to the properties. They also said he threatened the tenants, to keep them from going to the police.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Dispatch

The Dispatch

1K+
Followers
279
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lexington, NC from The Dispatch.

 http://the-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy