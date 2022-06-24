ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to complete Fortnite Nindo challenges for Naruto items

By Will Sawyer
 1 day ago

Fortnite Nindo challenges are here for a limited time and completing them will get you exclusive Naruto-themed rewards. However, none of this can be found in Fortnite and, confusingly, you must head to the dedicated ‘The Nindo 2022’ website to sign in and progress the challenges. Completing each of the four character-themed paths – from Itachi to Orochimaru – will get you some unique in-game rewards, including the Manda Glider for completing all four. Here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Nindo Naruto event challenges, including how to join the ninja paths and how to complete them.

How to join The Nindo event in Fortnite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GXUUL_0gIazDQv00

(Image: © Epic Games)

To get access to the Fortnite Nindo challenges so that you can start making progress and eventually unlock the rewards, you’ll need to go to this Fortnite Nindo website from Epic Games . Sign in with your linked Epic Games account and you’ll be all set to start making progress with those challenges in Fortnite.

Fortnite Darth Vader

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44i8ok_0gIazDQv00

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Look out for Fortnite Darth Vader as you play

Nothing about this limited-time Naruto Shippuden x Fortnite event shows up actually in the game, so it’s difficult to tell how much longer the event is running or how much progress you’ve made – they’re not like Fortnite quests or other in-game challenges in that regard. The event ends at 11:59pm EST on July 7 – that’s 8:59pm PST, 4:59am BST on July 8, and 5:59am CEST also on July 8 . Keep the Nindo event webpage handy to check how much time and click the ‘Check My Stats’ button to see how you’re doing for each objective – speaking of which…

How to complete the Fortnite Nindo challenges

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1dUD_0gIazDQv00

(Image: © Epic Games)

The Fortnite Nindo challenges are split across four paths, each linked to a Naruto character – Itachi, Gaara, Hinata, and Orochimaru. Each path has only one challenge objective and completing it awards a badge, but you must complete the challenge multiple times to earn lots of badges for each path. Earn 10 badges for a given path to fully complete it. Importantly, these challenges can only be completed in solos, duos, trios, and squads versions of Fortnite Battle Royale and Zero Build. Here are the four challenges paths for The Nindo event in Fortnite:

  • Path of Itachi – Finish matches in the top six or better: Every five top-six finishes will get you one Itachi badge. This is by far the hardest Nindo challenge as placing that high in Fortnite matches can be difficult and time-consuming.
  • Path of Gaara – Survive Storm circles: Every 24 Storm circles you survive will award one Gaara badge. You’ll progress this challenge just by playing and surviving.
  • Path of Hinata – Catch fish: Every 20 fish you catch will get you one Hinata badge. Find a fishing rod and get reeling.
  • Path of Orochimaru – Eliminate enemy players: Every 18 eliminations will grant one Orochimaru badge. That’s a lot of enemies to eliminate so make sure you’re not just hiding.

Some of these challenges are incredibly grindy and will take a long time to complete. Be prepared to play a lot of Fortnite over the next couple of weeks if you really want that Manda Glider. However, you can get a few rewards along the way, including massive XP chunks that will help you level up that Fortnite Season 3 battle pass.

Fortnite Nindo Naruto rewards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gpHK_0gIazDQv00

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As previously mentioned, each of the four Nindo paths has its own set of rewards that you’ll earn as you collect badges and complete paths. Here are all the rewards you can get as well as how to get them:

  • Shocked Itachi Emoticon: Earn one Itachi badge.
  • Focused Gaara Emoticon: Earn one Gaara badge.
  • Byakugan Hinata Emoticon: Earn one Hinata badge.
  • Orochimaru's Smile Emoticon: Earn one Orochimaru badge.
  • 20,000 XP: Earn five badges for a path. This reward is in all paths, so if you earn five badges for all four paths, you’ll get a total of 80,000 XP.
  • Akatsuki Wrap: Complete any path by earning 10 badges for one path.
  • Manda Glider: Complete all four paths by earning 10 badges for each of them.

Once you’ve earned enough badges to unlock a reward, it’ll automatically go into your Epic Games account (be aware that this can take up to an hour). You'll even get an in-game notification about your reward, allowing you to equip your new Naruto item to show your anime allegiance in Fortnite.

Fortnite Ballers | Fortnite Grapple Gloves | Fortnite wolves | Fortnite Reality Seeds | Fortnite Groovy Grove | Fortnite crashed IO Airships | Fortnite Zero Point | Fortnite Indiana Jones | Fortnite Spider-Man Zero | Fortnite Among Us back bling | Fortnite Dragon Rune Lance

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

