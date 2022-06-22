ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Illness forces Olathe’s Frontier Pool to temporarily close

By Heidi Schmidt
 3 days ago

OLATHE, Kan. — A mix of vacation and illness is keeping Johnson County kids out of a pool this week.

The city of Olathe said it had to close Frontier Pool for several days because of the number of staff members who are sick, quarantining, or on vacation this week.

The closure was not originally planned, but Olathe said it didn’t have enough staff to safely open the pool.

The city anticipates the pool will reopen later this week, but did not specify an exact day. Keep an eye on the city’s social media account for updates.

Mill Creek and Oregon Trail Pools are open this week. So is Black Bob Bay. Admission to all three is included with the city’s Splash Pass and Splash Pass+ memberships according to the city’s parks and recreation website.

